The best of the best track athletes met on the synthetic surface of Mesa Community College over the weekend for the AIA’s State Track and Field Championships. 

The boys and girls that competed in the state’s marquee race found varying levels of success, with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s girls team finishing highest of all six schools. 

The Lions, who compete in Division IV (the smallest level) finished second overall, with 68 points. 

In Division II, Ironwood Ridge finished with the best results of any local team in both the boys and girls races. The Nighthawks finished sixth overall in the boys standings, with 29 points overall, while the girls team finished 10th with 19 points. 

The Catalina Foothills Falcons finished the boys meets in 15th position with 15 points overall, while their girls team placed 33rd overall, with two points. 

The Marana Tigers girls team placed 11th overall, with 18 points, while their boys squad finished 43rd, with 1 point. 

The Mountain View Lions finished the girls event in 17th place with 14 points overall, while their boys team didn’t place. 

The Canyon del Oro Dorados’ girls team finished 33rd overall in the Division II girls race, with 2 points, while their boys team did not place in the event. 

The following are the results of the boys and girls races from each of the six programs in northwest Tucson:

Girls meet Division IV

100-meter

First: Clarke Johnson 

(12.62 seconds)

200-meter

First: Clarke Johnson 

(25.73 seconds)

400-meter

Third: Angel Addleman, 1:01.20

4x100-meter relay

First: Pusch Ridge 

Christian Academy 

(50.01 seconds)

4x400-meter relay

First: Pusch Ridge

 Christian Academy 

(4:10.31)

4x800-meter relay

Fourth: Pusch Ridge 

Christian Academy 

(10:32.41)

Pole Vault

Second: Jaida Olson 

(10 feet, 0.00 inches)

Triple Jump

Third: Angel Addleman 

(34 feet, 2 inches)

Division II

200-meter

Sixth: Grace Reinholz

Ironwood Ridge 

(25.57 seconds)

400-meter

Second: Grace Reinholz

Ironwood Ridge 

(56.64 seconds)

4x400-meter relay

Sixth: Ironwood Ridge (4:06.34)

Long Jump

Fourth: Grace Reinholz

Ironwood Ridge 

(17 feet, 7.00 inches)

Pole Vault

Sixth: Macy Young

Mountain View 

(9 feet, 0.00 inches)

Shot Put

Second: Grace Hala’ufia, Mountain View 

(40 feet, 9.5 inches)

Discus

Sixth: Grace Hala’ufia

Mountain View 

(108 feet, 8 inches)

Javelin

Fifth: Marisa Ryan

Marana 

(106 feet, 1 inch)

Sixth: Ayanna Valles

Marana 

(104 feet, 4 inches) 

Division II Boys Meet

110-meter hurdles

Fourth: Tayvien Williams Catalina Foothills 

(15.29 seconds)

300-meter hurdles

Second: Tayvien Williams Catalina Foothills 

(39.52 seconds)

Shot Put

First: Parker Bays

Ironwood Ridge 

(60 feet, 1 inch)

Discus

Third: Parker Bays

Ironwood Ridge 

(164 feet, 5 inches)

Javelin

Sixth: Nate Grijalva

 Ironwood Ridge 

(157 feet, 8 inches)

Boys Meet Division IV

Long Jump

Second: Evan Lovett

Pusch Ridge Christian 

Academy 

(43 feet, 11.75 inches)

