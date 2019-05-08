The best of the best track athletes met on the synthetic surface of Mesa Community College over the weekend for the AIA’s State Track and Field Championships.
The boys and girls that competed in the state’s marquee race found varying levels of success, with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s girls team finishing highest of all six schools.
The Lions, who compete in Division IV (the smallest level) finished second overall, with 68 points.
In Division II, Ironwood Ridge finished with the best results of any local team in both the boys and girls races. The Nighthawks finished sixth overall in the boys standings, with 29 points overall, while the girls team finished 10th with 19 points.
The Catalina Foothills Falcons finished the boys meets in 15th position with 15 points overall, while their girls team placed 33rd overall, with two points.
The Marana Tigers girls team placed 11th overall, with 18 points, while their boys squad finished 43rd, with 1 point.
The Mountain View Lions finished the girls event in 17th place with 14 points overall, while their boys team didn’t place.
The Canyon del Oro Dorados’ girls team finished 33rd overall in the Division II girls race, with 2 points, while their boys team did not place in the event.
The following are the results of the boys and girls races from each of the six programs in northwest Tucson:
Girls meet Division IV
100-meter
First: Clarke Johnson
(12.62 seconds)
200-meter
First: Clarke Johnson
(25.73 seconds)
400-meter
Third: Angel Addleman, 1:01.20
4x100-meter relay
First: Pusch Ridge
Christian Academy
(50.01 seconds)
4x400-meter relay
First: Pusch Ridge
Christian Academy
(4:10.31)
4x800-meter relay
Fourth: Pusch Ridge
Christian Academy
(10:32.41)
Pole Vault
Second: Jaida Olson
(10 feet, 0.00 inches)
Triple Jump
Third: Angel Addleman
(34 feet, 2 inches)
Division II
200-meter
Sixth: Grace Reinholz
Ironwood Ridge
(25.57 seconds)
400-meter
Second: Grace Reinholz
Ironwood Ridge
(56.64 seconds)
4x400-meter relay
Sixth: Ironwood Ridge (4:06.34)
Long Jump
Fourth: Grace Reinholz
Ironwood Ridge
(17 feet, 7.00 inches)
Pole Vault
Sixth: Macy Young
Mountain View
(9 feet, 0.00 inches)
Shot Put
Second: Grace Hala’ufia, Mountain View
(40 feet, 9.5 inches)
Discus
Sixth: Grace Hala’ufia
Mountain View
(108 feet, 8 inches)
Javelin
Fifth: Marisa Ryan
Marana
(106 feet, 1 inch)
Sixth: Ayanna Valles
Marana
(104 feet, 4 inches)
Division II Boys Meet
110-meter hurdles
Fourth: Tayvien Williams Catalina Foothills
(15.29 seconds)
300-meter hurdles
Second: Tayvien Williams Catalina Foothills
(39.52 seconds)
Shot Put
First: Parker Bays
Ironwood Ridge
(60 feet, 1 inch)
Discus
Third: Parker Bays
Ironwood Ridge
(164 feet, 5 inches)
Javelin
Sixth: Nate Grijalva
Ironwood Ridge
(157 feet, 8 inches)
Boys Meet Division IV
Long Jump
Second: Evan Lovett
Pusch Ridge Christian
Academy
(43 feet, 11.75 inches)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.