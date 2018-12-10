Welcome to the heart of the girls basketball season in Southern Arizona, where teams’ playoff chances are already on the line.
We’ve seen disparate results for the programs of northwest Tucson, with Ironwood Ridge and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy sporting 5-1 and 4-1 records, respectively.
In 5A the Mountain View Lions are 4-2 this season and the Marana Tigers have gone 2-3, while the early results have not been kind to CDO and Catalina Foothills in 4A, posting a 1-3 and 0-6 mark to-date.
We’re down to the final two weeks of action before the holiday break, with three weeks of down time leading into the whirlwind final stretch of the regular season.
We saw plenty of high quality performances across the region last week, showing the strength of play in our region.
Without further ado, here are the best individual performances in the girls game over the past seven days:
3. Angel Addleman — Pusch Ridge Christian Academy junior guard
Stats: 13 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds (CDO), 19 points, 3 rebounds (Page), 12 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds (Walden Grove)
Addleman’s week was one to remember for the Lions, who have won four of their first five games under coach Lonnie Tvrdy. Addleman has shown an innate ability to sling the ball with pinpoint accuracy to her teammates, leading the team in points per game (15.6), rebounds (6.7), steals (4.2) and assists (3.5). The 5’5 junior point guard has the potential to lead the Lions deep in the 3A playoffs this season and is off to a hot start for a squad that is loaded with talent.
2. Keelie George — Ironwood Ridge sophomore guard
Stats: 10 points (Cholla), 16 points (Mountain View), 26 points (Nogales)
The Nighthawks are off to another solid start, and George is a key reason why. The 5’11 sophomore has been a bona fide stud offensively for Ken Leikem’s squad, averaging 10.9 points per game this season. George is coming into her own on the offensive end of-late, with three-consecutive double-digit scoring performances, including a career-high 26 points against Nogales on Dec. 7. George appears to be the real deal for the Nighthawks, with the type of offensive chops to carry the team to another playoff run this spring. George might be the finest offensive guard in the city this season, showing why she was Leikem’s offensive player to watch during the preseason.
1. Anabella Muscoreil — Marana junior forward
Stats: 21 points, 11 rebounds (Rincon/University), 12 points, 5 rebounds (Sahuaro)
The Tigers went 1-1 last week, beating a solid Rincon/University squad, 54-45, before falling to earth in a 17-point loss to Sahuaro on Dec. 6. That’s no reason to discount the effort put in by junior forward Anabella Muscoreil, however, as the 6’3 upperclassman dominated both opponents. The junior averaged 16.5 points and 8 rebounds during the week, giving her a year-long stat line of 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game for the Tigers. Muscoreil might be the finest interior player in the city this year, with a combination of size and speed that is underappreciated in today’s game.
