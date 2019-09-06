Welcome to the third week of the high school football season, with some of the best teams in Arizona kicking off this evening.
There are five games featuring the six programs of northwest Tucson tonight, with stalwarts Catalina Foothills and Marana facing off in the shadows of Mount Lemmon.
The Canyon del Oro Dorados will look to improve to 3-0 against an Apache Junction squad that’s coming off a five-point loss to Tempe High School last week.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks and Mountain View Lions head to Phoenix to face a couple of 5A powers, in Millennium and Higley, respectively.
Pusch Ridge heads the other direction, squaring off against Corey Noble’s up-and-coming Walden Grove program in Sahuarita.
Without further ado, here’s a full schedule of the night’s pigskin action and predictions (All games at 7 p.m.):
Catalina Foothills (0-2) vs. Marana (0-2)
Catalina Foothills High School (4300 E. Sunrise Drive)
The Falcons and Tigers last met in week three of the regular season last year, with the Tigers winning that matchup, 35-20.
Prediction: Catalina Foothills wins this one, 24-20.
Canyon del Oro (2-0) vs. Apache Junction (1-1)
Canyon del Oro High School (25 W. Calle Concordia)
The Dorados and Prospectors last met in week two of the 2018 regular season, with the Dorados winning, 55-26.
Prediction: Canyon del Oro rides Gavin Davis’ hot start to a comfortable win. The Dorados win this one, 44-14.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (1-0) at Walden Grove (1-0)
Walden Grove High School (15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road)
The Lions and Red Wolves last met in week two of the 2018 regular season, with the Red Wolves blanking PRCA, 21-0.
Prediction: Walden Grove senior quarterback Alex Lopez outlasts the Lions and their superstar back, Evan Lovett, in Sahuarita. The Red Wolves win this one, 35-28.
Ironwood Ridge (1-0) at Millennium (1-0)
Millennium High School (14802 W. Wigwam Boulevard, Goodyear)
The Nighthawks and Tigers last met in week two of the regular season in 2018, with the Tigers winning, 30-27.
Prediction: The Tigers, behind senior quarterback Jalan Early, outlast the Nighthawks in Goodyear, 27-17.
Mountain View (0-1) at Higley (0-2)
Higley High School (4068 E. Pecos Drive, Gilbert)
The Lions and Knights met in week three of the 2018 regular season. Higley won, 39-14.
Prediction: The Lions get coach Matt Johnson his first win at Mountain View, beating Higley on the road, 24-14.
