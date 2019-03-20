Welcome to the midway point of the spring sports schedule, where various school districts take a week off for spring break.
These breaks mean a temporary lull in the sports calendar, with most districts taking their vacation during the week.
There were several notable contests over the past seven days in Southern Arizona, with baseball, softball, boys volleyball and track and field all hitting their respective apex.
Here are the results from the week that was in baseball, softball, boys volleyball and track and field.
Baseball
The six programs on the northwestern fringes of Tucson had various luck over the past week.
Both Ironwood Ridge and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy were off last week, with neither squad playing a game.
Canyon del Oro won its two games, beating Buena (4-0) and Catalina Foothills (1-0), to improve to 6-2-1 this season.
The Marana Tigers and Mountain View Lions split their games last week, with the Tigers (5-2) beating Catalina Foothills (5-2), before falling to Sahuarita (10-2).
The Lions beat Rincon/University High School (17-7), before falling to Gilbert’s Casteel High School, 11-1.
The Catalina Foothills Falcons lost their two games to Marana and CDO, falling to 7-4 for the season.
Softball
The same six programs had equally up-and-down success over the same stretch, with Canyon del Oro and Ironwood Ridge leading the way.
The Dorados defeated Casa Grande (5-0) and Catalina Foothills (8-0), improving to 6-2 for the season.
The Nighthawks took part in the Desert Mountain Softball Invitational over the weekend, going 4-1 against a variety of Phoenix schools.
The Nighthawks (10-2), defeated Cienega (13-12), Hamilton (3-0), Chandler (7-1), Willow Canyon (3-1) and Mountain Pointe (6-4), falling to Highland, 9-5.
The Marana Tigers went 2-1 last week, beating Rincon/University, 14-2, as well as Desert View, 10-2, while falling to Vista Grande, 3-0. The Tigers are 6-4 this season.
The Mountain View Lions split their two games last week, falling to Empire, 3-2, before beating Ray, 13-1, improving to 4-4 this season.
The Catalina Foothills Falcons went 1-2 last week, beating Ray, 12-2, before falling to Empire (5-0) and CDO, to fall to 5-9 this season.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy lost its lone game of the week, 6-4, to Safford, falling to 3-3 for the year.
Boys volleyball
The five boys volleyball programs had varying levels of success last week, with Mountain View leading the way
The Lions beat Sunnyside and Sahuaro by matching 3-0 margins, improving their year-long record to 11-2.
The Catalina Foothills Falcons went 3-1 last week, beating Buena, Sabino and Amphitheater by 3-0 margins, while falling to Sahuaro, 3-1, to fall to 4-4 this season.
Ironwood Ridge and Marana both won their lone matches of the week, with the Nighthawks sweeping Sunnyside to improve to 8-9 this year.
The Tigers, meanwhile, swept Amphitheater High School to improve to 2-5-1 for the year.
Canyon del Oro split its two matches last week, falling to Salpointe Catholic, 3-0, before beating Desert View, 3-1, to improve to 7-6 this season.
Track and field
Various local high school programs competed at the Lancer Track Invitational, held at Salpointe Catholic Saturday. Marana was the highest finishing local program, finishing second overall in both the boys and girls events.
The Tigers boys squad finished with 121 points, while the girls team finished with 111. Both finished second to the host Lancers in the team standings.
Marana athlete Chalen Lozano finished first overall in the 800-meter, with a time of 2:04.94, while also finishing atop the 1,600-meter, with a time of 4:39.08.
Fellow Tiger Kyle Partin won the 3,200-meter race, with a time of 10:30.44, while female hurdler Seadra Hamilton finished atop the girls 300-meter race, with a time of 46.50 seconds.
The Marana boys 4x400-meter relay team also finished first overall, with a time of 3:45.08 in the race.
Other local athletes that finished atop their respective races included Catatlina Foothills boys hurdler Tayvien Williams, who won the 110-meter event, with a time of 15.55 seconds.
Williams also won the boys 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 40.36 seconds. The Falcons’ 4x800-meter boys relay team won the race, with a time of 8:34.00.
In the field events, Catalina Foothills athlete Payton Hall finished first in the girls shot put, with a distance of 30 feet, 0.5 inches.
Mountain View athlete Grace Hala’ufia won the girls discus competition, with a distance of 92 feet, 8 inches.
