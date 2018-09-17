Louie Ramirez’s voice was a mixture of pride and fatigue in the late evening hours on Friday.
The first-year Marana High School football coach stared at the fresh-faced ensemble of players in front of him and praised the group for a valiant fight earlier that night.
He assured his team that the team’s 19-point loss to Gilbert-based juggernaut Williams Field would not define the rest of the year. The Tigers would learn from their first loss of the season.
Ramirez also reminded the young men that they had the upper hand for most of the game’s first three quarters, leading 14-12 at half before surrendering 21 unanswered points to the Black Hawks.
Ramirez vouched for the night-long effort that his players showed, fighting off heat and a litany of injuries against an exceptionally deep Williams Field squad.
“I think it just shows that the heart and the passion that these guys have,” he said. “I asked them before the game to play their tails off and come out swinging, and they did.”
Ramirez acknowledged that his team’s relative lack of depth compared to the Black Hawks played a role in the Tigers’ performance in the second half.
“We have guys that go both ways, that never leave the field,” he said. “So, I’m not one to make excuses. But, you know, our core guys, man, they played a lot of football tonight.”
The head coach added that while there were a few “minor mental errors,” those mistakes will be taken care of.
Despite the scoreboard at the end of the night, Ramirez said he was pleased with his team’s effort.
The Tigers fell behind early, 12-0, to the Black Hawks, before senior quarterback Trenton Bourguet connected for two passing touchdowns in the second quarter.
Bourguet said the team will respond from the first loss in two weeks when they face Sierra Vista Buena after a bye week this Friday.
According to Bourguet, the team will use the loss as a way to stay grounded, focusing on improving each aspect that failed against the Black Hawks.
“I think it just helps us come together as a team,” he said. “Now, we know what we need to fix, because our regions going to be tough.”
Though the Tigers tasted defeat last week, Bourguet and teammates T.J. Cephers and Jordan Morgan received some interesting off-the-field news on Friday. Each received college scholarship offers.
Both Bourguet and Cephers received offers from Western New Mexico University, which plays in Division II.
Morgan, who is currently verbally committed to play at the University of Arizona next season as an offensive lineman, received a scholarship offer from fellow Pac-12 program, the University of Southern California, before Friday’s game.
The Tigers head into their bye week with a 4-1 record, having outscored their first five opponents by a combined score of 152-89.
Bourguet hopes the Tigers will use their bye week the same as they have with each week of the season to this point.
“I would say we can’t even treat it like a bye week; we’ve got to pretend like we’re playing Buena on Friday so we’re not being lackadaisical,” Bourguet said. “It’s win or go home right now, because it doesn’t matter if you don’t win your region. So, we’ve got to prove why we’re in the top 16 in the state. Hopefully we’ll get a good seed and make a deep play off running that I know we can.”
Ramirez expressed a similar mission statement post-game, expressing his confidence in his players going forward.
He believes the team has a solid chance at winning its third-consecutive regional title this fall, with Friday’s defeat serving as a rallying point for the squad.
“We’re going to make a run in our region and that way they can go,” he said. “We’re going to get ready to go and make a playoff run. That’s still our goal. Our goal’s still to go 1-0 and we’re going to do that.”
Local Scoreboard
High School Football
Friday, Sept. 14
CDO 46, Amphitheater 0
Tucson High School 19, Mountain View 14
Flowing Wells 50, Paradise Valley 43
Centennial 55, Ironwood Ridge 7
Snowflake 21, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 7
Sahuaro 47, Cholla 0
Upcoming Games
Friday, Sept. 21
[All games at 7 p.m.]
CDO vs. Prescott
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy at Fountain Hills
Sahuaro at Sunnyside
Mountain View vs. Cienega
Ironwood Ridge at Desert View
Catalina Foothills at Pueblo
Power Rankings:
1. Marana (4-1)
2. Canyon del Oro (3-1)
3. Ironwood Ridge (1-3)
4. Catalina Foothills (1-3)
5. Pusch Ridge (1-3)
6. Mountain View (0-4)
