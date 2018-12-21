The Marana Tigers unleashed a flurry of three pointers and organized chaos on the Sunnyside Blue Devils last Thursday night.
The Tigers, led by sophomore guard D’Marco Dunn, earned a wire-to-wire win on their home court, 64-45, improving to 9-4 for the season.
Dunn scored a game-high 24 points for the Tigers, outscoring the Blue Devils on his own in the game’s opening quarter, 10-9.
The sophomore attributed much of the team’s success under first-year coach Sean Roebuck to their ability to spread the ball around and play relentlessly on defense.
“I really think it was coming together as a team,” Dunn said. “At the beginning of this season we didn’t really know each other. We didn’t really bond well, and just over the season we just getting closer and closer and that’s what you get in this game.”
Roebuck, who assumed the head coaching role at the program after Kevin Corner departed during the offseason, said this year’s team has found success by enjoying the intricacies of the game.
“What I preach to them because we’re a young team is that we don’t have to wait,” Roebuck said. “We don’t have to wait two years or three years to play this game and have fun and be successful. We can get it now. And they’re starting to understand that we can play with anybody. They still make little mistakes, rookie mistakes, but I’m there, I’ve got two other coaches and they’re on top of it. It makes it fun and the kids play for us.”
Senior guard Trenton Bourguet, who scored 10 points in the Tigers’ victory, vouched for Roebuck’s coaching philosophy, which is bringing the team closer than in years past.
Bourguet said he’s played with many of his teammates since middle school, and enjoys playing on the same court together.
“We’ve got a lot of sophomores, couple juniors—there’s only two seniors— but to see the future’s bright with [Roebuck].”
The Tigers are coming off a 17-13 campaign last year that included the team’s first playoff berth in more than a decade.
For Dunn and Bourguet, the team’s success this year stems from the confidence they gainedlast season, allowing them to enjoy the game more than in the past.
“D’Marco’s a special player; probably the top player in Tucson, in my opinion,” Bourguet said. “But as long as we keep having fun and playing well, we can make a deep run.”
Roebuck has enjoyed watching his players execute his game plan to perfection this season, with Dunn serving as the catalyst for an offense that’s heating up entering the holiday break.
“What I enjoy is watching these kids love playing the game; wanting to learn the game,” Roebuck said. “That’s huge to me. As far as being big and fast and strong, that’ll all come. But to see them go out there and have success, it’s awesome. I enjoy that part of coaching.”
Dunn said he enjoys the free range coaching style Roebuck employs, allowing the sophomore the opportunity to make big plays and torch opposing defenses with his speed and shooting acumen.
“When he gives me freedom, it just gives me a chance to go. I love it,” Dunn said. “I love being on our court, I love doing what I do.”
The Tigers will play in the White Mountain Holiday Classic, held at Blue Ridge High School in Pinetop over New Year’s weekend.
Roebuck hopes he can use the holiday tournament as an opportunity to spread playing time around so he can improve the team’s depth heading into the latter part of the season.
“There’s more with this group, as far as in basketball,” Roebuck said. “We’ll go up to Pine Top and we’ll play in a tournament up there and I’m hoping that I can just get some of these other guys going. Get them on the same page. I’ve got a good nine players but if I can get three more players that get it and understand it, it’s going to be a fun year.”
