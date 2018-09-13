It’s week five of the high school sports season, which contains some of the best contests we’ll see this fall.
We’re treated to two high profile Southern Arizona vs. Phoenix area games, with Gilbert power Williams Field and longtime juggernaut Centennial of Peoria coming down to play an unbeaten Marana and upstart Ironwood Ridge team.
It will also be interesting to see whether Mountain View can rebound from its early season struggles, as the winless Lions head into the city to play an unbeaten Tucson High School squad.
There’s also the tantalizing matchup of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, which is coming off back-to-back losses, against longtime 3A power Snowflake, who enters Friday’s clash with a 3-1 record.
All of these games warrant your attention, as they contain one (or more) playoff teams, highlighting the top-notch play of teams in our region this season.
It will be fascinating to see if the Tigers can move to 5-0 in a season for the first time in 20 years, and if Ironwood Ridge can rebound from last week’s brutal four-point loss to Gilbert’s Campo Verde High School.
Will Canyon del Oro can keep its two-game win streak intact against an Amphitheater team that’s struggled out of the gate? Will the Lions of Mountain View and Pusch Ridge punch their way off the ropes after tough starts? There’s only one way to find out.
This week’s games
1. Marana (4-0) vs. Gilbert Williams Field (3-1), 7 p.m. at Marana High School, 12000 W. Emigh Road.
Who to Watch:
- Marana
- Senior quarterback Trenton Bourguet (1,031 passing yards, 9 passing TDs/276 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs)
- Sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Roebuck (20 catches, 320 receiving yards, 2 TDs)
- Senior linebacker T.J. Cephers (28 tackles, 3 tackles for loss)
- Williams Field
- Senior safety Noa Pola-Gates (318 offensive yards, 1 TD/12 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception)
- Senior linebacker Jaden Carroll (15 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection)
- Senior defensive end Seth Suesue (13 tackles, 3 sacks, 10 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble)
Prediction: Marana 38, Williams Field 27
2. Canyon del Oro (2-1) vs. Amphitheater (1-2), 7 p.m.at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia.
Who to Watch:
- Canyon del Oro
- Sophomore running back Stevie Rocker (50 carries, 611 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs/2 catches, 97 receiving yards 2 receiving TDs)
- Senior quarterback Zach Eidenschink (442 passing yards, 6 passing TDs/28 carries, 176 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs)
- Senior wide receiver Jose Cruz (9 catches, 248 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs/4 carries, 31 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD)
- Amphitheater
- Senior linebacker Ethan Ross (20 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 sack)
- Senior running back Landon Haynes (3 carries, 105 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs/4 catches, 109 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD)
- Junior defensive back Kevin Silva (6 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception)
Prediction: Canyon del Oro 32, Amphitheater 14
3. Ironwood Ridge (1-2) vs. Centennial (3-0), 7 p.m. at Ironwood Ridge. 2475 W. Naranja Drive.
Who to Watch:
- Ironwood Ridge
- Senior running back Nate Grijalva (80 carries, 395 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs)
- Senior wide receiver Andrew Cook (8 catches, 189 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs/14 carries, 145 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD)
- Senior linebacker C.J. Mustain (28 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery)
- Centennial
- Junior quarterback Jonathan Morris (570 passing yards, 5 passing TDs/89 rushing yards)
- Senior running back Tawee Walker (296 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs/1 catch, 73 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD)
- Junior safety Jaydin Young (25 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception)
Prediction: Centennial 49, Ironwood Ridge 28
4. Mountain View (0-3) at Tucson High School (4-0), 7 p.m. at Tucson High School, 400 N. Second Ave.
Who to Watch:
- Mountain View
- Senior linebacker Calib McRae (25 tackles, 2 tackles for loss/186 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD/25 rushing yards)
- Junior running back Varney Larson (7 carries 31 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD/17 catches, 196 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD)
- Junior linebacker Kai Walsh (26 tackles, 1 sack)
- Tucson High School
- Junior running back Gary Love (345 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs/4 catches, 106 receiving yards)
- Senior wide receiver Wyatt Campos (8 catches, 159 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs)
- Senior linebacker Marcus Latimer (36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery)
Prediction: Tucson 34, Mountain View 27
5. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (1-2) vs. Snowflake (3-1), 7 p.m. at Pusch Ridge, 9500 N. Oracle Road.
Who to Watch:
- Pusch Ridge
- Sophomore running back Evan Lovett (195 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs/3 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD)
- Junior running back Ryan Garcia (229 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs/21 tackles)
- Senior linebacker William Moody (23 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss)
- Snowflake
- Junior quarterback Ethan Ramage (752 passing yards, 3 passing TDs)
- Senior slotback Sam Ruehle (15 catches, 237 receiving yards/16 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception)
- Junior running back Brigden Turley (219 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs/10 catches 147 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs)
Prediction: Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 35, Snowflake 31
