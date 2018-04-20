Hope Banales slashed at a belt-high fastball in her first at-bat on Tuesday, powering it deep into the Southern Arizona sky.
The junior outfielder fired the opening salvo in a crucial road game against mighty Salpointe Catholic, with the ball cutting through a northeasterly gale, landing in the neighboring parking lot.
Her solo home run gave the Dorados a 1-0 lead over the Lancers, and more importantly gave sophomore pitcher Amya Legarra the confidence she needed to plow through a brutal Lancer lineup.
Banales knew she hit it well and was thrilled to see the ball clear the right-center field wall with ease.
“It was really nice. I just saw a pitch and knew that I could hit it,” Banales said. “I felt really calm up there and I just knew I needed to do this for my team.”
Banales’ homer, in combination with Legarra’s deft pitching, guided the Dorados past the Lancers in a heavyweight fight between second-ranked CDO and the fourth-ranked Lancers.
The Dorados would go on to score on a Kaylani Felix sacrifice bunt in the first, followed by an RBI single and solo home run by senior Ellessa Bonstrom.
The powerful outings from Banales, Legarra and Bonstrom were enough to guide the Dorados to a hard-fought 4-1 victory, the team’s fourth-straight win.
The pitcher’s duel that erupted between Legarra and Lancers freshman Alyssa Aguilar was must-see action, with the two throwing a 7 1/3 innings of six-hit ball.
Road warriors
Longtime CDO Coach Kelly Fowler was thrilled to see her team come out with the win in a tough road environment.
“I’m so happy for them, because they’re peaking at the right time,” Fowler said. “We had a bit of a lull in the season, but we got out of it when we went to California. We played really good teams, saw really good pitching. It got our bats going. And so, they’ve just stayed hot. It’s been fun to watch.”
The California trip that Fowler referenced was the team’s trip to the Carew Classic in Oxnard, where the Dorados went 1-4 against some of the best teams from the Golden State earlier this month.
Bonstrom said the team learned a lot from their four losses in that tournament, refocusing their energy and knowing what they needed to tweak to get back in the win column.
“We took those loses in California, we just got sick of it,” she said. “Now, we're done losing. We're over it. Way over it.”
For Legarra, the California trip provided a bit of motivation, as it showed her where she needed to improve to be successful.
It also allowed players a chance to get familiar with one another, which helped them work better when it matters most.
“When we were in California we had a lot of team bonding,” Legarra said. “So, I think the chemistry really helped us. Now we're just one big team and we're in it to win it.”
Fowler isn’t surprised that her team is hitting its stride at the right time, given their plethora of institutional knowledge, with nine seniors on this year’s roster.
“They've been in the program a long time,” Fowler said. “I’ve never had a team that's so top heavy with senior and so, it's been really fun. They're magical, because they understand what it takes to get there, and they're headstrong. They want to get there. So, it's easy.”
Let the good times roll
Tuesday’s win moves the Dorados to 21-7 for the year, with a 5-1 mark against sectional opponents.
Legarra believes that the team’s best days are ahead of them as they enter next month’s Division 4A playoffs seeking to repeat as state champions.
“It adds a comfortability for all of us. I mean, we've all played together. We play a club with a lot of these girls,” she said. “So, it's just being comfortable where you're at and knowing the player. So, I think that's really helpful in our success.”
Bonstrom believes the team’s excess of on-field experience gives them a solid leg up on their competition, as they all know what to do to achieve their goals.
They know that Tuesday’s win in front of a packed grandstand at the midtown Tucson parochial school is merely the first step in a long and winding maze, but that they’re on the right path.
“There's not really many new people. So, we've all played with each other,” Bonstrom said. “This is the team from last year. So, coming back from winning a state championship, we know what we want to accomplish, so we all play together to get it.”
