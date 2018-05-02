Athletes from local high schools were fixtures on the AIA’s All-Region baseball and softball teams, released last week.
Canyon del Oro baseball players Angel Ochoa, Enrique ‘Kiko’ Romero and Brian Romero were first-team selections for baseball, with teammate Andrew Stucky receiving an honorable mention.
Ironwood Ridge baseball stars John Dormanen and Clay Daly were first-team selections in the Division 5A Southern region, with teammates Dylan Inclan, Nate Baez and Shane Erickson garnering second-team selections, while Kamden Kautz and CJ Mustain were honorable mentions for the Nighthawks.
Mountain View’s Trevor Smith, Alan Alvarez and Roberto Morales were second-team selections on the Division 5A Southern Team, while Garrett Falkenstine and Jake Smith were honorable mentions for the Lions.
Marana baseball players Johnie Foreman, Sebastian Borsini, Isaiah Roebuck and Connor Ryan were second-team selections for the 5A Sonoran All-Region team.
In softball, Canyon del Oro Coach Kelly Fowler was selected as the Region Coach of the Year, while senior Ellessa Bonstrom was named the Region Player of the Year.
Fellow Dorados Amya Legarra, Alexis Kaiser, Hope Banales, Anya Gonzalez as well as Bonstrom were first-team selections. Teammates Mikayla Santa Cruz, Stephanie Cota, Kaylani Felix and Mila Campos were second-team selections, while Katie Stracco was an honorable mention for the team.
Marana’s Leila Rouhani, Destiny Vasquez, Arianna Garcia and Cheyenne Hudson were first-team selections for the 5A Southern team. Teammates Kelsey Hawkins, Kyanna Vieux, Kelsey Hawkins and Hudson were second-team selections for the Tigers, while Tatum Caldwell, Ashley Fields, Vieux and Laneya Wright were honorable mentions.
Vasquez was also named one of three Region Defensive Players of the Year for the Tigers.
The Division 5A Southern All-Region team had not been posted online as of print time on Monday, April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.