A host of local high school and college athletes heard their names called during the 40 rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft this week.
Three Southern Arizona high schools alums, in Nick Ames (Canyon del Oro), George Arias (Tucson High School) and Ian Mejia (Sahuarita) were drafted, along with eight members of the Arizona Wildcats baseball team.
The Detroit Tigers picked up Ames, who helped guide the Dorados to the 2015 Division II State Baseball Championship as a first baseman and pitcher, in the 15th round.
Ames, who hit .293 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs as a junior at UNLV this spring, is thrilled to join the fraternity of CDO men that have been drafted to the big leagues.
Ames joins fellow Dorados like Shelley and Ian Duncan and Ian Kinsler, who were picked in the draft after attending the University of Arizona and Central Arizona College, respectively.
Mejia, who committed to play baseball at the University of Arizona, guided the Sahuarita Mustangs to the Division 3A State Baseball Championship game this year.
The third baseman and pitcher hit .319 with six home runs and 54 RBIs in his four-year high school career, with a 19-4 record on the mound.
Mejia called his 35th round selection by the New York Mets a “dream come true,” saying he’s thrilled to have the option of going pro out of high school.
“This means everything to me,” Meija said. “It’s the payoff that every kid dreams of and every kid works for since the little league days. This is huge for my family and me, because we always talk about it but we never would’ve pictured that one day my dream would turn into reality.”
The other Southern Arizona prep player selected in this week’s draft was Tucson Magnet High School alum George Arias, who was picked in the 34th round by the San Diego Padres.
Wildcat Record
Six Arizona Wildcats were selected in the first 10 rounds of this year’s draft (the most ever), with eight selected in total.
Junior first baseman Alfonso Rivas was the first Wildcat to hear his name called, going to the Oakland Athletics in the fourth round.
The Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates picked pitchers Cody Deason and Michael Flynn in the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively.
Catcher Cesar Salazar, relief pitcher Tylor Megill and outfielder Cal Stevenson were the other Wildcats to get selected in the top-10 rounds—going to the Astros, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays.
Teammates Travis Moniot and catcher/outfielder Ryan Haug rounded out Arizona’s draft class, with the shortstop going to the Chicago White Sox in the 17th round, while the Pirates in the 27th round picked Haug.
