The heat of the summer months has reached its fever pitch in Southern Arizona, sending sports fans into a momentary panic for things to do.
Lest you fear, however, as there are plenty of events on the calendar to satiate sports fans of all ages, with baseball and basketball taking the center stage in the weeks ahead.
The men of FC Tucson, who are competing in their first season in the 10-team USL League One, are out of town until Aug. 24, but have several home matches in late August and early September.
The semi-professional Tucson Saguaros baseball club is back in full swing this season, with several home games scheduled over the coming weeks.
The yearly basketball staple that is the Tucson Summer Basketball League is back once again, pitting teams from all over the western half of the country against each other.
Without further ado, here are the sporting events to keep an eye on in the week ahead in Southern Arizona:
1. Tucson Saguaros home games at Cherry Field (425 S. Cherry Ave.)
The Tucson Saguaros baseball club is back for another season of semi-professional ball, playing their games at historic Cherry Field, just southeast of downtown Tucson. The club, which plays in the Pecos League, is out of town from July 8 through the 14, but returns to the Old Pueblo for a seven-game homestand between Tuesday, July 16 and Monday, July 22. The Saguaros are scheduled to face the Alpine [California] 06 Cowboys and the California City Whiptails, with all but one of the team’s home games starting at 7 p.m. (Sunday’s game is a matinee, at 4 p.m.) The Saguaros’ regular season runs through Saturday, Aug. 3, with Monday’s game against the Whiptails serving as the team’s final regular season home game. For more information on Tucson’s semi-professional baseball team, visit the Saguaros’ website at saguarosbaseball.com.
2. Kino League baseball games at Kino Sports Complex (2500 E. Ajo Way)
The best high school baseball players in Southern Arizona will be on full display in July, with the Kino League taking place on the fields of the Kino Sports Complex each day between now and July 31. The games all start at 4 p.m. local time, pitting players from several local high schools against each other under the bright lights of Tucson’s premier baseball facility. For more information on the league and its contests, visit kinobaseball.com.
3. Tucson Summer Pro League at The Gregory School (3231 N. Craycroft Road)
Some of the best basketball players in the West will meet on the hardwood of Tucson’s The Gregory School on July 13 and 14, as the Tucson Summer Pro League returns for another summer run. The league, which started in 2004, is run by U of A alum Corey Williams, who helped the Wildcats reach the Final Four in 1994. This year’s schedule includes 10 teams, with a quintet of games on Saturday, July 13 and on Sunday, July 14. The championship round of the summer league will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, deciding who takes home the league’s hardware this summer. Interested fans can attend games each hour, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. over the weekend of July 13 and 14, and between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 20. For more information on the league and its games, go to tucsonspl.com.
