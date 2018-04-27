Welcome to the most exciting portion of the spring sports season—where teams from across the state compete to capture an elusive crown.
These squads are all vying to bring home a state championship trophy, either in baseball or softball, with each kicking off its 16-team tournament this weekend.
Baseball
In baseball, there are three teams—in second seed Catalina Foothills and fourth seed Canyon del Oro in Division 4A, as well as Ironwood Ridge in 5A.
The Falcons and Dorados kick off their championship quests against Scottsdale Saguaro and Coconino high schools, respectively, with each game starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 28.
The Nighthawks, meanwhile, venture up Interstate 10 to play Verrado High School in Buckeye, with their clash scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday.
It’s the second consecutive season in the playoffs for the Nighthawks under Coach Kevin Baker, falling to Scottsdale’s Chaparral, 8-1, in the first round a year ago.
The Dorados, meanwhile, are seeking revenge against Nogales, who knocked off CDO on the way to its first state championship since 1981 a year ago.
They’d meet up with the Apaches again in the semifinals, should both teams take care of their first two games, giving Coach Keith Francis and his team the potential to knock off the division’s top seeded team.
Softball
The softball brackets are just as promising for Southern Arizona teams, topped off by defending 4A champion Canyon del Oro, which earned the top spot in the division.
The Dorados, coached by Kelly Fowler, will host 16th seed Douglas at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, with the winner playing either eighth-seeded Mingus Union or ninth-seeded Coconino on Tuesday.
In Division 5A, the Nighthawks clinched the eighth seed in the 16-team tournament, hosting Desert Edge at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Mountain View also qualified for the tournament, venturing north to play Centennial in Glendale on Saturday.
The Nighthawks would play the winner of top-seed Arcadia and 16th-seeded Arcadia’s game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1.
The Lions, meanwhile, would either play Cienega or Sahuaro in Tuesday’s second round of the double-elimination tournament.
Winners of the each first round baseball and softball tournament game will have the chance to play their way through the loser’s bracket, should they fall in the second round.
An elimination bracket team would have to beat the top team in the winner’s bracket twice to win the state championship, should that scenario arise.
The Dorados are seeking their second straight 4A state championship, while the Nighthawks are seeking its first crown since 2016.
