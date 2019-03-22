A buzz filtered through the crowd of 3,265 at the McKale Center Thursday night as the Arizona Wildcats played their first women's basketball postseason game in eight seasons.
The Wildcats (19-13, 7-11), took care of business in an opening round clash with Idaho State in the Women's National Invitational Tournament, winning 66-56.
The team's success stemmed from a team-wide ability to hit free throws, with the home side converting 26-of-32 attempts from the line. The Wildcats also were able to feed the ball inside to freshman forward Cate Reese with great frequency, with the 6 foot 2 inch forward putting up a team-high 20 points to go with 10 rebounds in the win.
Coach Adia Barnes thanked the fans that made their way to McKale for lighting a fire under her team.
Barnes, who's gone 38-52 in three seasons in Tucson, said Thursday's postseason debut is the start of what she hopes is a basketball transformation for the women's game in Tucson.
She's confident the team's next WNIT game, which is against Pacific University at 3 p.m. on Sunday, will draw even more support from the home crowd.
"It means a lot, you know, to not to not playing the postseason for eight years and then come here with a great, great crowd," Barnes said. "So, everybody did their job and got the fans excited. We didn't have our A-game for sure. It was ugly. I think besides the first five minutes of the game we played, we did not play a good game ... but I've never met a win I didn't like, so I'm happy we got the win tonight."
Barnes' sentiments on the game's attributes stemmed from the Wildcats' offensive struggles in the latter half.
The Wildcats, which entered the half with a 38-20 lead, shot 25 percent from the field in the second half, committing twice as many turnovers (10) as made baskets (5) in the game's final 20 minutes.
The importance of the team's postseason play was not lost on senior forward Destiny Graham, who was recruited to Tucson by former coach, Niya Butts.
"It's a good feeling and it also just shows how far we've come especially from the beginning of the season even though we struggled a little bit today playing them compared to the first time," Graham said. "I think we just fought and they had some runs. We stopped them. We scored them offense when we needed to."
Graham, like Barnes, believes that Thursday's WNIT game can serve as a turning point for a Wildcats program that hasn't qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2005.
"I think that it sets the tone. I think this win kind of makes kids want to come here," Graham said. "I think it's setting history too, for the school for the women's basketball team."
Barnes beamed about the play of freshmen, like Reese, touching on how the team's younger players have a shot at building something special in Tucson.
"I think our freshmen, they're growing, they're getting more experience," Barnes said. "And remember we've lost some close games to some really good teams. So I think all of that, it's paying off and I'm just, I'm just proud, I'm proud of the fight.”
Arizona will play Pacific University at 3 p.m. this Sunday in the second round of the 64-team WNIT, after the Tigers beat Fresno State in the tournament’s opening round, 77-72. The Tigers (19-12, 10-8), play in the West Coast Conference, and have three players that average double-digit scoring this season, with sophomore guard Valerie Higgins leading the team, averaging 17.1 points per game this season. Tickets for Sunday’s contest are available online, at arizonawildcats.com.
