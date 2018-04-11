Tucson, AZ (85741)

Today

Windy with sunshine. High 86F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 50F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.