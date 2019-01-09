On Saturday, Jan. 5, the Oro Valley Lacrosse Club hosted its annual Oro Valley Holiday Classic Lacrosse Tournament, at Naranja Park. More than 20 teams from across Arizona attended, with families cheering on both boys and girls teams all day long.
The annual tournament kicks off the lacrosse season, which runs through April.
“It’s wonderful,” said Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield, the parent of a former Oro Valley Lacrosse player. “I’ve been visiting with parents that have their sons out here playing...this is an important part of our community.”
Mesa resident and lacrosse parent Lisa Smith said Naranja Park’s four fields were the best she’d ever seen.
“The grass is in amazing condition, and the mountain range is stunning,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.