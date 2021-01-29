Make sure to clear your schedule in the last week of February because the 2021 Cologuard Classic is back at Omni Tucson National Resort.
The annual PGA Tour of Champions tournament and the pro-am event will be held between Wednesday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 28, but under social distancing guidelines and it is still unclear how many spectators will be allowed to attend this year’s event. Organizers said they are working with Pima County Health to determine the number allowed and hope to have an answer by early February.
“We’ve had a good dialogue with Pima County and feel like in the near future we’ll know more,” said Dennis Caldwell, chairman of the tournament.
Caldwell did say he believes it’s possible for the tournament to still get a decent-sized crowd of spectators due to the course’s 150-plus layout, which is “conducive to social distancing.”
At this point, more than 70 PGA pros such as defending champion Bernhard Langer and Champions Tour winner Jerry Kelly have signed on to participate in the annual event aimed at raising colon cancer awareness. Caldwell said he extended invitations to legendary pro golfer Phil Mickelson, along with pro golfer and former UA alum Jim Furyk, but no signed commitments have been made at this point.
This year’s event has a new initiative to help get the word out about getting tested regularly—every player will be competing on behalf of a patient, caregiver or survivor of colon cancer.
The pro-am portion will also return but under new guidelines requiring all participants to take a COVID test the day prior. Proceeds from the pro-am will go toward colorectal screening for uninsured and the less fortunate, according to Caldwell.
For more information on attendance, schedules, pro-am event or colon cancer awareness, check out cologuardclassic.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.