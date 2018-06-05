A tanned and rested Sean Miller took the dais inside a windowless conference room tucked inside McKale Center last Thursday afternoon.
Miller reflected on the Wildcats’ turbulent 2017-18 season some 77 days after the team’s first round defeat in the NCAA Tournament to the University of Buffalo.
That 89-68 defeat was the final game for a star-studded Wildcats roster, including possible No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Deandre Ayton.
Ayton, along with Rawle Alkins and Allonzo Trier declared for the draft in the hours after that first round exit in Boise.
The trio, along with departing seniors Dusan Ristic, Keanu Pinder and Parker Jackson-Cartwight, were the Wildcats’ top five scorers a year ago.
The quintet averaged 72.3 points per game combined last year, providing 90 percent of the scoring for a team that went 27-8.
Miller addressed the task of replacing their top five scorers and more at the Thursday press conference, his first public remarks since the loss in Boise.
New faces on the sidelines
Miller started his 90-minute press conference by introducing the newest assistant coaches to pace the hardwood of McKale—Danny Peters and Justin Gainey.
Peters joins Miller’s staff after spending four years coaching at Ball State under head coach James Whitford.
The former Arizona staffer and Cincinnati native previously worked as a graduate manager and director of basketball operations for Miller from 2010-14.
Gainey comes to Tucson after spending time at North Carolina State and Santa Clara University, with stops at Marquette, Appalachian State and Elon as well.
Miller praised each of his new assistant coaches, saying their combination of experience and youth will help lead the Wildcats in the right direction going forward.
“When you build a cohesive unit or staff team, you have a lot of different ingredients—people that are talented in their own right but complement each other,” Miller said. “The two that we brought back on the young, younger side, which I think gives us the most stability that we can have.”
Peters and Gainey replace outgoing associate head coach Lorenzo Romar, who took the head coaching spot at Pepperdine University, and Emanuel “Book” Richardson—who was indicted in the FBI’s criminal investigation into improper benefits paid to college basketball players.
Miller heaped praise on both of his new assistants, with the right mix of basketball acumen and energy to keep the team from missing a beat on the court and in recruiting.
“He left, and he got some great experience and to have him now after that experience,” Miller said, of Peters. “He checks the box in both someone who's been in Arizona and understands the west and the Pac-12, but also has the experience that you want to compliment that.”
Miller also expressed great confidence in Gainey’s abilities, with an unmatched work ethic that propelled him as a player at NC State.
“He's a very selfless, hard worker,” Miller said of Gainey. “He was an overachiever as a player and then a lot of times those overachievers as players make great coaches and he learned from somebody that I respect a great deal.”
Roster turnover
Miller also broke down the team’s roster for the upcoming season, with a litany of new faces assuming key roles on the court.
The veteran coach said his primary goal this summer is to learn everything he can about his athletes. Doing so allows Miller and his staff to put his players in a position to succeed out of the gate when the season tips off in November.
Miller hopes that the team’s returning players, like rising sophomores Ira Lee, Emmanuel Akot and Brandon Randolph will take that next step in their development.
Miller want the trio of sophomores to learn from their first year in Tucson, taking on more of a leadership role during offseason workouts, so the team can thrive without their top five scorers.
“Most of the time, your success starts with the returners, making sure that they improved from one year to the next,” Miller said. “They're the most experience. The lead in creating our culture for the young guys who have never been here before, and I like the returners that we have.”
Fresh faces in Tucson
Miller formally introduced this year’s recruiting class, which includes guard Brandon Williams, Devonaire Doutrive and forward Omar Thielemans.
Miller rounded out his roster by adding transfers Justin Coleman (Samford University), Ryan Luther (Pittsburg) and Chase Jeter (Duke).
Miller heaped praise on several of his players, singling Jeter out for the work he’s shown during his time in Tucson.
The Las Vegas native spent last year with the team, as he sat out a year for his transfer, which allowed Miller to indoctrinate him to his offensive and defensive systems.
Miller expects the 6-foot-10-inch forward to be a cog in the team’s offensive attack this year, with a level of athleticism and energy that can thrive in today’s style of college basketball.
“He was a high school McDonald's All-American,” Miller said. “We're counting on big things from him both on the court and as a leader. And you can make the case that he might be as important as anybody on this upcoming team.”
Miller gushed about Coleman’s ability to distribute the ball and hit jump shots, praising the 6-foot-5-inch guard for his leadership skills.
“He's somebody that is in his fifth year of college and every person that we talked to that had coached him or been around him, the two words that kept popping up or high character,” Miller said. “And I would say from a leadership perspective, even though it'll be a new player on our team, he'll give us that age and that experience that this team really needs.”
Miller spoke highly of Williams, who recommitted to the team this spring after originally committing to the Wildcats in 2017.
Expectations are high for the 6-foot-2-inch California native, with Miller setting a high bar for the four-star recruit.
“He's today's version of a guard, in that he can both score and distribute. He's a great athlete. Six, two very explosive,” he said. “We’re thrilled to have him back.”
Deandre to the Phoenix Suns?
Miller also spent a considerable amount of time vouching for Ayton ahead of the NBA Draft on June 21.
Miller believes that the Phoenix Suns, who hold the number-one pick in this year’s draft, will pick the 7-foot center.
“I think the No. 1 pick’s in,” Miller said. “There are some players in this year's draft that are tremendous, and the NBA knows their game a lot better than a college coach. We've certainly recruited a number of the top players, but there's nobody like the Deandre.”
Miller’s confidence in Ayton is rooted in his immense size, speed and basketball intelligence, with the ability to dominate inside the paint, while also having the coordination and touch to make contested shots.
“His intelligence, his competitive spirit is just natural athleticism,” Miller said. “He’s 7’1, 260 pounds, 40 plus vertical jump. Unreal hands. Soft touch can play today's game.”
Trier and Alkins’ NBA potential
Miller belives that Trier and Alkins have a legitimate shot at sticking around the NBA as well, with the right blend of shooting touch and passing prowess to excel in today’s game.
“it's tough to judge those guys on where they get picked in the draft,” he said. “But regardless, I believe Rawle and Allonzo really in their own respective ways, make their way towards success in the NBA.”
He believes that both will state their case to be in the pros during the summer league, when they will have the chance to compete against the best young talent in the world.
“I think they could have a great season and some of that will really show itself out this summer,” he said. “I think [Rawle] will be an NBA players for a long time and I believe the same thing for Allonzo.”
Positive scheduling changes
Miller also expressed confidence in the steps taken by the Pac-12 Conference to maximize the number of teams that qualify for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.
He believes that last year’s struggles, with three teams (Arizona, UCLA and Oregon) making the field and USC being one of the first four teams left out can serve as an eye-opener to bolster non-conference scheduling, so the conference can thrive.
“We're talking as a conference about a lot of things. But the fact that we're talking about a lot of things in the month is May and June is great,” Miller said. “The days are cheering against each other within a conference or over. We want programs that are healthy. We went the bottom of our conference to win the most games possible in non-conference. We want the most teams we can get into the NCAA tournament once we're in the NCAA tournament.”
Miller said he’s not sure what concrete steps the conference will take, regarding scheduling, but said he’s not opposed to expanding conference play from 18 to 20 games.
“What's exciting is that we're talking about these things in the months of May and June as a conference and as a conference, we're trying to get better as a basketball conference,” Miller said. “Whereas in the past, you didn't talk a lot about the future.”
Dave Heeke breaks down first year in Tucson
UA Director of Athletics Dave Heeke discussed the highs and lows of his first full year in Tucson—assessing where the Wildcats’ programs stack up.
“I think you always step back and look at what the accomplishments were,” Heeke said. “Where can we get better, where can we improve a little bit? What are the things we need to help our coaches and our student athletes be better across the board?”
Heeke said his goal is to do whatever it takes to create championship-caliber competition across the board—citing the women’s golf team’s National Championship.
“Our goal here is to compete and contend for conference championships,” he said. “That's where we want to be, and we want to be on the national level. We want to contend for, for championships at the national level as well so that hopefully our programs are trending toward that.”
Heeke also gave status updates on the laundry list of improvement projects, from the swimming pool renovation to building an indoor football practice facility and more.
He believes the first stage of the $66 million Arizona Stadium renovation, which included improvements to the stadium’s east grandstand, will be finished before the team’s first game on Sept. 1.
“We might be sweeping the floors and painted a few things right before we kickoff against BYU, but yeah, we'll be ready to go in the football stadium, Arizona Stadium on the east side,” Heeke said.
Heeke agreed with Miller on the basketball team’s scheduling, touching on the importance of building a collection that will draw fans while also giving the team a good chance at success.
“We're looking across the board on a conference level of what the right kind of scheduling models are, what leads towards the best outcomes long-term for our conference,” Heeke said. “From an RPI perspective, from a team perspective, RPIs and conference Rpms so that we can advance the most term teams to the postseason.”
