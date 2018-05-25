Haley Moore stared down a six-and-a-half-foot knee-knocker of a putt on the 19th hole of her national championship-deciding match against Alabama’s Lakareber Abe.
Moore, whose match against Abe was all squared through 18 holes of match play, swallowed a round’s worth of nerves and hit what would be her final putt of the match.
The Escondido, California native struck the ball firmly on Wednesday, racing left-to-right across the well-manicured putting surface of Stillwater, Oklahoma’s Karsten Golf Club, falling into the cup for a birdie.
Moore’s putt clinched the fifth and final match of the day, giving the Wildcats their championship-deciding third point.
Moore was almost immediately engulfed in a team-wide celebration. Her teammates and coaches enjoyed the Wildcats’ first championship in 18 years with style.
Moore and her teammates received a hero’s welcome some 24 hours and 836 miles later, with close to 100 people wearing their cardinal and navy-blue apparel greeting them inside the cavernous Jim Click Hall of Champions annex at the McKale Center.
Coach Laura Ianello, a key cog in the Wildcats’ last championship-winning squad in 2000, thanked the boisterous ensemble of Arizona enthusiasts for their yearlong support of her team.
For Ianello, the town’s support of her octet of players speaks volumes to the value of donning the red and blue.
“It was a spectacular week, and it’s memorable I think to be a student-athlete here, and then to coach here,” she said. “Really I think as a mom, you know what it’s all about, in making sure that we develop young people that are even better adults as they age and get older and face more responsibilities.”
Bianca Pagdanganan’s eagle
Perhaps the biggest momentum builder for Ianello’s squad came late in the final round of stroke play on Tuesday, May 22, courtesy of Bianca Pagdanganan.
The 5-foot-6-inch, Quezon City, Philippines native faced a 25-foot eagle putt on the same hole as Moore—giving the Wildcats’ the momentum they needed to get the Wildcats’ into a two-way tie with Baylor for the eighth and final spot in match play.
Her putt, according to Ianello, was the extra shot of adrenaline that the Wildcats needed, defeating Baylor in extra hole.
Pagdanganan admitted that she had no idea where the Wildcats’ stood when she approached the 18th hole that day.
She didn’t need to, she said, as she was confident in her ability to reach the par five 18th hole in two shots—giving her a realistic shot at eagle, or birdie at worst.
“I told everyone this, that I had no idea where we were at on my last two holes,” Pagdanganan said. “…I didn’t know how far back we were. I just knew that we were outside of the top 8. And of course, I didn’t ask coach where we were at. But I figured that I still have two more holes, I can keep plugging. I’m doing this for my team, I’m not doing this just for me. So, coach just told me, ‘OK, you just have to play the best golf of your life.’ And I thought, ‘That’s exactly what we’re going to do.’”
Pagdanganan had an innate sense that she’d make the 25-foot put that snaked left to right, in what turned out to be her most prodigious putt of the tournament.
“My confidence level just hit the roof and I said I’m going to make this putt,” she said. “And as I stood over the ball, I saw the line and I saw the putt going in. I had so much faith in myself and that it was going to go in, and I still had no idea what was at stake, but it came easy to me, I guess.”
Ianello attributes much of the team’s success over next three days of match play to Pagdanganan’s remarkable eagle.
“But I think Bianca with her eagle putt, that fourth round of golf, it just catapulted us into a momentum that I’ve never felt in my life,” Ianello said. “That’s why I grabbed her and said, ‘I can’t believe you did that!’”
Radley to the rescue
Both Ianello and Moore praised the contributions of longtime assistant coach Derek Radley at Thursday’s ceremony.
For Moore, having Radley by her side down the stretch was key to keeping her nerves under control.
“He definitely calms me down. He walked with me, and we both like sports. He likes the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Moore said. “He talks about other sports to have me calm down, and he helps me breathe. He makes me my strongest.”
For Ianello, having an experienced assistant coach like Radley helps her players reach their fullest potential.
“I can say that one of the best parts about coaching is having eight fantastic young women is the fact that they put their heart and souls out there every day. In the classroom, on the golf course, in the gym,” Ianello said. “This wouldn’t be possible without the entire athletic department and people like Coach Derek Radley. If I didn’t have you to help me help them.”
Ianello heaped praise on the team’s strength and conditioning coaches for building a training regimen that kept her players in proper shape for the eight-round tournament.
“They got them ready to play eight rounds of golf in seven days, because we were not tired,” she said. “And that was not because of Bianca’s eagle putt, it was because we were ready to roll.”
Ianello’s squad has lived by a simple mantra this spring, which Radley summed up during Thursday’s celebration.
“If you want to go fast, go alone,” Radley told the crowd. “But if you want to go far, go together.”
