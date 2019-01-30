We’ve reached the home stretch for high school sports teams across the state, with the state playoffs in each sport just around the corner.
The various boys and girls teams that dot the northern fringe of the Tucson metroplex have found varying levels of success this season, but are trying to finish strong.
Here’s how each team fared over the past week of competition:
Boys basketball
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy is flying high, sitting atop the 3A South region with an unblemished 7-0 record against its local foes, with a 20-3 mark overall.
In 4A, Catalina Foothills pushed its win streak to four games, beating Canyon del Oro (80-34) and Vista Grande (69-43), improving to 15-5 overall, and 6-1 against section foes.
The Dorados lost both games last week, falling to the Falcons and Sahuaro Cougars (58-52), to fall to 8-13 overall, and 2-6 against section opponents.
In 5A, the Marana Tigers defeated Sunnyside (71-61) and Ironwood Ridge (78-74) to improve their record to 14-11 under first-year coach Sean Roebuck.
The Nighthawks lost both of their games last week, falling to Nogales (71-41) and to the Tigers, falling to 7-14 under LeSean Marks.
Mountain View defeated Empire (77-63) and Rincon/University (75-62) to improve to 12-10 this season, with a 5-2 mark against section opponents.
There are two weeks remaining in the boys basketball regular season, with the state playoffs beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 12 in 4A, and Wednesday, Feb. 13 in 3A and 5A.
Girls basketball
In girls basketball, the same teams had varying results over the past seven days, with the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions going 2-1, the Catalina Foothills Falcons, Marana Tigers and Mountain View Lions going 2-0, Ironwood Ridge going 0-2, CDO going 0-3.
Pusch Ridge beat Safford (62-56), Catalina Magnet (58-1) and Valley Christian (40-37), moving to 16-7 for the season, with a 4-2 mark against section foes.
The Falcons beat CDO (43-42) and Vista Grande (47-38) to improve their record to 9-14 for the season, with a 5-2 record in section play.
Marana beat Sunnyside (52-39) and Ironwood Ridge (34-29) to improve their yearly mark to 16-7, with an unblemished 7-0 record against section opponents.
Mountain View beat Empire (57-55) and Rincon/University (57-56) to push their mark to 11-8 under coach Niki Melchiori, with a 3-4 record against section opponents.
Both CDO and Ironwood Ridge lost their games during the week, with the Dorados falling to Tanque Verde (46-40), Catalina Foothills and Sahuaro (69-44).
The Nighthawks lost to Nogales (47-30) and Marana, falling to 11-11 for the year under coach Ken Leikem.
Boys soccer
The Pusch Ridge Lions fell to Amphitheater (4-2), Safford (7-4) and San Miguel (5-2) last week, falling to 10-9 for the season.
In 4A, the Catalina Foothills Falcons continued their recent six-game win streak, beating Vista Grande (2-1) and Casa Grande (3-0) to move to 10-6 this season.
The CDO Dorados tied Sahuaro, 1-1, before falling 3-1 to Salpointe Catholic to move to 6-6-1 for the year.
In 5A, Marana, Mountain View and Ironwood Ridge each went 0-2 during the week, with the Tigers falling to Buena (5-3) and Sunnyside (8-0).
The Lions lost to Desert View (1-0) and Cholla (2-1), while the Nighthawks fell to Sunnyside (3-0) and Cienega (1-0).
Girls soccer
In girls soccer, the Pusch Ridge Lions beat Veritas Prep (2-1) and Safford (1-0) to improve their record to 7-6-1.
The Catalina Foothills Falcons pushed their win streak to six games, beating Vista Grande and Casa Grande high schools by matching 10-0 scores.
The CDO Dorados’ recent woes continued, falling to Sahuaro (1-0) and Salpointe Catholic (3-1) to fall to 10-6 this year.
In 5A, Marana kept up its hot start, beating Buena (1-0) and Sunnyside (6-0) to improve their record to 11-3 this season.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks beat Sunnyside (5-1) and Cienega (1-0), moving to 16-3-2 under coach Sean Watkins, with a matchup against the Tigers scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31.
The Mountain View Lions moved to 8-5 for the season after back-to-back wins over Desert View (3-1) and Cholla (11-0).
The playoffs for girls soccer begin on Wednesday, Feb. 6 in 3A, with 4A and 5A starting their postseasons on Saturday, Feb. 9.
All first round and second round matches will be held at the higher seeded team’s field, with the semifinals and finals held at Williams Field High School for 3A and 4A, with 5A held at Scottsdale’s Coronado High School.
