Marana hires new boys/girls basketball coaches
Marana High School Dean of Students/Athletic Director Sarah Whaley announced the hiring of Sean Roebuck and Tory Perez as boys and girls basketball coaches.
The pair replace outgoing coaches, Dr. Kevin Corner (boys) and Camron Dozier (girls), each of whom led the Tigers to the state playoffs this season.
Roebuck, a Marana alum, played basketball at Central Arizona College and University of Montana Western.
Perez moves up to the varsity level at Marana after coaching the school’s junior varsity team for two seasons, posting a 32-3 record as coach, including an undefeated 18-0 campaign in 2017.
Jack Call breaks Canyon del Oro’s career hits record
Dorados senior outside hitter Jack Call broke the school’s all-time volleyball record for kills in a season (431) and a career (670) last Tuesday, April 10, in a match against Marana.
The 6-foot-3-inch outside hitter has been a key factor in Coach Brian Swingle’s offensive attack this year, helping the Dorados to a 14-9 record, and 5-1 mark in conference play as of Monday, April 16.
Call broke the school’s previous record for career kills, set by Jacob Madsen, who had 669 of them during his time at CDO.
Dorado Lance Picton wins science competition
Senior boys volleyball player Lance Picton took first place overall in the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation’s annual competition.
Picton, who has 19 kills and 12 aces for the Dorados this season, attempted to explain how viruses affect the human body, according to the team’s Twitter page.
