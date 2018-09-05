The high school golf and cross country seasons are in full-swing, with Mountain View’s boys golf team defeating Sabino, while defeating CDO and falling to Cienega in other matches.
The Lions finished second in a three-team meet against Marana and Cienega on Aug. 21, with the Lions scoring 183, while Cienega shot a team score of 155 and Marana shot a 201.
They defeated Sabino by forfeit on Aug. 23, with the Lions combining to shoot 184, while Sabino did not have a team score because they had three players at the match.
The team finished off the week with an eight-stroke win over the Dorados, 181 to 189, to close out the week.
Devin Ackermann was the Lions’ low scorer in each match, shooting rounds of 39, 37 and 40 against the Tigers and Bobcats, the Sabercats and the Dorados.
The Lions face off against Amphitheater High School on Thursday, Sept. 6 in the team’s next match.
The CDO cross country team met with mixed results in its opening meet of the year against rivals Ironwood Ridge and Amphitheater last Thursday, with the boys team falling 34-24, while the girls team won 37-22.
The top boys finisher was William Fricke, who finished the 5-kilometer (3.2 mile) course in second place, at 18:15, while teammate Drew Peters finished third overall at 18:16. Freshman Sean Jacobsen finished fifth in the meet for CDO, posting a time of 19:11, with Coach Michelle Girard commending the freshman on his potential in the sport.
