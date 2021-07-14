But there’s a bit of hope that this upcoming school year won’t be as crazy as the last one (and a half). Arizona’s COVID cases are at a steady low and we’ve never been more vaccinated as a population. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, daily COVID cases in Arizona have averaged around 700 new cases per day since mass rollout of the vaccine around March. Compare this to the peak in January, when the state saw more than 10,000 cases per day.
Definitely good news, but there is room for improvement as local and national doctors push for continued vaccinations and general caution (same as it ever was).
Ahead of our local students returning to school for what is poised to be the most normal school year since this whole thing began, Tucson Local Media presents our annual Back to School edition, which features information on how various school districts are handling updated guidelines, an update on student athletes getting back to work, and listings of local school foundations that provide supplies and scholarships for Tucson area students.
Despite the Arizona Legislature banning mask requirements in public schools, local districts are still allowing individuals to wear masks if they prefer. In a nutshell, we’re not finished, but we’re looking better than we have in a good while.
Here’s to our future scholars.
More Back to School 2021 stories:
Amphi, Marana foundations, others providing school supplies, fundraisers
Extra Point: As pandemic wanes, high-school athletes return to training for the season ahead
Amphi, Marana foundations, others providing school supplies, fundraisers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.