Mobile Meals mobilemealssoaz.org. (520) 622-1600. Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona delivers healthy and nutritious meals for those who are unable to drive, shop or cook their own meals. There are three meal service options to cater to the needs of their clients: medically tailored, special diet and nutritionally tailored regular diet meals. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday. All income levels are accepted and reduced-cost options are available for those whose income meets eligibility requirements. Meals are delivered to provide comfort and nourishment so that no matter what challenges a person is facing, food is one less worry to think about.
Neighbors Care Alliance. pcoa.org. (520) 790-7573 ext. 5062. The Neighbors Care Alliance is a network of neighborhood volunteer programs with a shared goal of helping older adults thrive safely in their homes for as long as possible while avoiding social isolation. Pima Council on Aging foresees and administers the program, providing tools for infrastructure and volunteer training. Volunteers support the aging community through a number of services including transportation, running errands, meal delivery, phone calls and visits, and caregiver respite. Neighbors connecting to neighbors reduces the social isolation many older adults face when attempting to meet their everyday needs.
Southern Arizona Senior Pride. soazseniorpride.org. (520) 312-8923. Southern Arizona Senior Pride recognizes and responds to the unique concerns of LGBT adults over the age of 55. They deliver social and support programming sponsored by Senior Pride in three areas: Social & Learning, Health & Wellbeing, and Arts & Culture. Some of these programs include Arizona Queer Archives, Pima County Public Library LGBTQ+ Services Committee, CODAC, and the CUP Clinic for LGBTQ+.
MIND Clinic. uacupclinics.medicine.arizona.edu/clinics/mind-clinic. (520) 428-4834. The MIND Clinic is a free, outpatient psychiatric clinic for uninsured individuals in Tucson. The clinic is run by medical students and volunteer psychiatrists. Psychiatric assessment and medication management for adults and children with anxiety, depression, OCD, bipolar, schizophrenia, or any other mental illness are provided.
Valley Assistance Services. valleyassistanceservices.org. (520) 625-5966. Each of the Valley Assistance programs takes into account the increasing diversity of seniors as a group yet considers the needs of seniors at different stages of their lives. Valley Assistance incorporates a vision that is supported by five inter-related principles: dignity, independence, participation, fairness and safety/security. Valley Assistance encourages families and children to study, finish school, be responsible and experience success in life.
Interfaith Community Services. icstucson.org. (520) 297-6049. ICS offers a variety of Caregiving Services that help registered ICS recipients who are frail, ill or disabled live independently in their own homes, without the need for institutional care. Volunteers provide essential support services that help accomplish this, while also providing important social contact that helps keep recipients healthy and connected. Programs offered include: transportation and shopping, friendly phoning, friendly visiting, TeleCare, home repair and yard work, business help, and companion sitting.
ARC. arc-az.org. (520) 623-9383. Services provided by the ARC include helping seniors escape abusive and life-threatening situations. Safe temporary housing acquire immediate medical care, and transition to long-term housing– is available through the ARC all free of charge. Professional Case Management Services is also offered to help navigating the justice system and acquiring appropriate legal and social services.
Alzheimer’s Association. alz.org/dsw. (520) 322-6601. The Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter provides education and support for those facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias, whether they are living with the disease, caregivers, health care professionals and families. They offer care consultation that consists of a professional staff dedicated to helping people navigate through difficult decisions pertaining to the diseases as well as the uncertainties that come with the diagnosis. A variety of educational sessions and support groups are also offered for those in every stage of the disease.
Senior Assist Services & Concierges
Home Care Assistance, Oro Valley: (520) 214-7722
Right at Home, Oro Valley: (520) 268-8608
Senior Helpers, Tucson/Oro Valley: (520) 230-7864
Home Instead, Oro Valley: (520) 505-5365
A Wonderful Life, Oro Valley (520) 577-4825
Senior Home Care of Tucson Oro Valley: (520) 783-3784
By Your Side Senior Care, Oro Valley (520) 888-3100
Visiting Angels Tucson (520) 579-0099
Adult Care Assistance Homecare, Southern Arizona (520) 575-8000
Lend a Hand Senior Assistance Tucson (520) 248-6882
StarrCare in Home Services Tucson (520) 347-6771
Synergy Home Care of Tucson (520) 327-2771
