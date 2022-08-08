Table Tennis Serves Up a Score of Health Benefits

Looking for a new sport to enjoy with family and friends of all ages, indoors or out, that offers a good workout and lots of fun?
A growing number of residents at Splendido, a Life Plan Community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley, are putting a new spin on recreation, playing rousing games of table tennis.
Resident Kathy Cotton has grown the number of players by adding a beginners’ hour on Saturday mornings, followed by intermediate play. A weekly Skills Workshops for advanced players focuses on a specific area like improving your serve or your backhand. Resident Shelley Ann Lipowich is an avid player who used to be a certified table tennis coach. “I’ve been playing since I was old enough to reach the table,” she says. “I enjoy playing, and I enjoy coaching others. It’s fun to see people’s skills growing. Some of us are real athletes who played tennis or badminton, and others are striving. We’re all having a great time!”
All are welcome to join a weekend game—as are family members and other visitors—no matter what their skill level. “There’s plenty of teamwork, footwork and balance, and certainly joy, too,” says Shelley. “You’ll hear a lot of laughter, and that really is the best medicine.”
Playing table tennis offers a surprising array of benefits for your health. It can provide aerobic exercise without the joint wear-and-tear and the risk of injury that can come with other sports (like tennis).
Research has shown the following:
Physical Benefits
In addition to building your general stamina, speed, and agility, table tennis imparts these special health benefits:
Quicker reflexes: The fast-paced play and short distances of the game exercise both gross and fine muscle movement.
Steadier balance: Continually practicing quick changes in direction improves your sense of balance.
Burns calories: An active game of table tennis can burn calories and provide a good moderate workout.
Cognitive Benefits
Sharper mental acuity: Eye-hand coordination may seem like a physical skill, but it is actually a complex cognitive ability, according to science.Any game that involves this type of coordination has been shown to stimulate alertness and concentration, and develop better mental acuity.
Better brain health: The combination of physical play, eye-hand coordination, calculating angles and speed, planning and strategy all add up to “the world’s best brain sport,” according to Dr. Daniel Amen, a renowned psychiatrist and brain imaging expert.
Mental agility:Keeping score, as well as keeping track of change of serve and change of sides is also a real test of cognitive abilities.
Social Benefits
Interacting with others is vital to our health; enjoying a variety of one-on-one, small group, and larger group interactions results in social wellness. Social activity is linked to better mental and cognitive health, likely because interacting with others keeps us engaged, thinking about new things, remembering, and generally using our brains.
“Table tennis is mind, body, and spirit,” Shelley says. “They’re all very much a part of the game.”
