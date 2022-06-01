Not All Fun & Games: Play Is a Powerful Wellness Tool

Ways to “work on your wellness” seem to multiply every day—and that’s a good thing. No longer limited to cardio workouts and low-carb diets, our pursuit of overall health has expanded to include routines and pastimes that are as enjoyable as they are effective.
These days, Splendido, a Life Plan Community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley, has added a playful approach to resident wellness. “At Splendido, in addition to a full schedule of cultural, social, and educational programs for residents, we regularly introduce new facets of personal wellness,” says Caroline Edasis, director of community engagement at Mather, one of Splendido’s two parent companies. “Right now we’re exploring the concept of playing as an important part of aging. Play offers important benefits that can improve overall well-being for adults.”
After learning about the science behind “the power of play,” Splendido residents are incorporating play into their lives through offerings including improvisation games to imagination; playing with clay in ceramics workshops; table tennis and volleyball games; and more.
“For these programs, we consider ‘play’ to be anything that allows for imagination, creates a feeling of freedom from time, and is pursued simply because it brings you joy,” says Caroline. “This is play for the sake of playing—such as going swimming or riding your bike for the fun of it rather than trying to hit your target heart-rate, laughing with friends, or simply enjoying the softness of clay in a ceramics class.”
Splendido resident Pat Lee says, “This program is helping residents figure out how to play when you’re older. I do find that at my age it’s easier to be open to play or to doing things just for fun. Even if something isn’t productive, it’s still a positive thing to do for myself.”
Studies have proven that the benefits of playing as an adult include:
Reduced stress. As with anything you enjoy doing, playing has been shown to release feel-good chemicals called endorphins, which play a role in reducing stress. And similar to meditation, playing helps you focus on the present and relax your mind.
Improved stress management.Research shows that playful individuals reported lower levels of perceived stress, used coping strategies more frequently, and were less likely to use negative strategies (like smoking).
Improvement in overall well-being,including life satisfaction and an inclination to engage in enjoyable pursuits and an active lifestyle.
Improved interpersonal relationships.Playing with others strengthens existing relationships or nurtures new ones, whether with your golf foursome or your dance class.
What’s Your Play Profile?
If you’re unsure how to play, consider your favorite types of play as a child. A recent study identified four play personality types:
Other-directed (playing with other people): This could be sports, card games, or any class- or group-based activity.
Lighthearted: Spontaneous play like turning an ordinary event into something unexpected and fun—making and decorating pancakes for dinner, for example.
Intellectual: Playing at wordplay, board games, and puzzles.
Whimsical: Enjoying silly or unusual activities, like playing charades with your grandkids or creating a funny doodle for a neighbor.
“The research behind play makes a lot of sense to me,” says Pat. “I know that learning about play and playing is getting us thinking about approaching life a little differently.”
Schedule some play time for yourself. “If you can find something that gives you that feeling of flow, where you lose track of time and self, that’s a good start,” says Caroline. “Your brain is relaxing, and that in turn means you’re reaping the lifelong wellness benefits of being playful, whether alone or with others!”
Interested in learning more about Splendido? For floor plans, photos, and information on upcoming events, visit splendidotucson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.