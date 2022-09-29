A Workplace That Really Stands Out from the Crowd

When you walk through the doors of Splendido at Rancho Vistoso, you enter an environment where talents are nurtured, passions are pursued, and possibilities abound. It’s ingrained in the culture of the Life Plan Community for those 55 and better, leading to extraordinary experiences for both the residents living there and the team members providing a multitude of services.
The supportive and welcoming atmosphere emanates from Mather, one of Splendido’s two parent organizations, which runs day-to-day operations adhering to a unique philosophy it calls “Eliminating my Impossibilities.” Created to help residents take their lives in bold new directions, it’s a principle the 80+-year-old not-for-profit organization embraces for employees at Mather communities by helping them learn new skills, advance their careers, and eliminate barriers to personal happiness and fulfillment.
Samantha Peacock has worked as a server in Splendido restaurants for more than seven years. “This is my first job ever, and I’ve loved it,” she says. “I like the flexibility with my school schedule—first high school and now college. And I love my coworkers and the residents. I really feel that the work we do makes a difference.”
James Edwartoski, Executive Director at Splendido, explains, “We challenge employees to make the most of every day and reward them for their passion and professionalism.” Those rewards include a generous paid time off program, excellent medical and dental benefits, tuition reimbursement, and even a yearly opportunity to get reimbursed for learning something new—from a language, to yoga, to classical guitar.
“We have ample opportunities for people to get promoted or move to different areas—and many do, particularly when they take advantage of our tuition reimbursement program. We’ve had CNAs get their nursing degrees, and high school students who start out as part-time servers who use our benefits to pursue higher education,” says James.
And it’s not just the tangible benefits that set Splendido apart. Things like incredible Halloween costume contests and community-wide art projects involving residents and staff provide invaluable connections and strengthen camaraderie.
Splendido offers a wide variety of rewarding job opportunities through multiple restaurants; a spa and fitness center; a robust program of creative arts, holistic wellness, and lifelong learning opportunities; and a highly rated on-site health center, just to name a few. No matter what their niche, each team member is focused on hospitality and providing exceptional service, and the organizational commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed.
All of this contributes to Splendido receiving a growing list of workplace and wellness awards, including being named as one of the “Top 5 in Wellness” in North America with a 2021 ICAA NuStep Pinnacle Award, which honors the Top 25 Best in Wellness senior living communities in North America, and a 2019 Copper Cactus Award finalist in the category of Best Place to Work by the Tucson Metro Chamber. And Mather recently received a Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness Award from the National Association for Business Resources for the fourth year in a row, for promoting employee well-being, worksite health, and wellness.
Just as today’s adults are looking at life after 50 in a whole new way with a renewed emphasis on the things that matter most, Splendido recognizes that employee niceties should be necessities… and an inspired, appreciated workforce is key to propelling its vision forward.
If you’re interested in joining the team, or know someone who is, browse open positions at splendidotucson.com/jobs.
