A Workplace That Stands Out from the Crowd

When you walk through the doors of Splendido at Rancho Vistoso, you enter an environment where talents are nurtured, passions are pursued, and possibilities abound. It’s ingrained in the culture of the Life Plan Community for those 55 and better, leading to extraordinary experiences for both the residents living there and team members providing a multitude of services.
The supportive and welcoming atmosphere emanates from Mather, one of Splendido’s two parent companies, which manages the community’s day-to-day operations.
Mather adheres to a unique philosophy called “Eliminating my Impossibilities.” Created to help residents take their lives in bold new directions, it’s a principle the organization embraces for employees by helping them learn new skills, advance their careers, and eliminate barriers to personal happiness and fulfillment.
“We challenge employees to make the most of every day and reward them for their passion and professionalism,” says James Edwartoski, Executive Director at Splendido. Those rewards include a generous paid time off program, excellent medical and dental benefits, tuition reimbursement, a resident-led scholarship program, and even a yearly opportunity to get reimbursed for learning something new—from a language, to yoga, to classical guitar.
“We have ample opportunities for people to get promoted or move to different areas—and many do, particularly when they take advantage of our tuition reimbursement program. We’ve had CNAs get their nursing degrees, and high school students who start out as part-time servers who use our benefits to pursue higher education,” says James.
And it’s not just the tangible benefits that set Splendido apart. Things like rousing employee talent shows, incredible Halloween costume contests, and community-wide art projects involving residents and staff provide invaluable connections and strengthen camaraderie.
As an amenity-rich community that’s focused on creating Ways to Age Well SM, Splendido offers a wide variety of rewarding job opportunities through multiple restaurants; a spa and fitness center; a robust program of creative arts, holistic wellness, and lifelong learning opportunities; and a highly rated on-site health center. No matter what their niche, each team member is focused on hospitality and providing exceptional service, and the organizational commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed.
In 2021, Splendido was named one of the “Top 5 Best in Wellness” senior living communities in North America, ranking third on the entire continent for successfully fostering a wellness-centric environment to benefit all who live and work there.The community also ranked third in the Best Place to Work category in the 2022 Best of the Northwest, among local employers in all industries. In 2021, Fortune magazine named Mather one of the Top 10 Small and Medium Workplaces in Senior Housing & Care. Other workplace awards include a 2019 Copper Cactus Award finalist in the category of Best Place to Work by the Tucson Metro Chamber.
Just as today’s adults are looking at life after 50 in a whole new way with a renewed emphasis on the things that matter most, Splendido recognizes that employee niceties should be necessities… and an inspired, appreciated workforce is key to propelling its vision forward.
If you’re interested in joining the team, or know someone who is, browse open positions at splendidotucson.com/jobs.
