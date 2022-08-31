Good Vibrations: Proving the Effects of Wellness Tech Tools

When it comes to options for unique and effective workouts, residents at Splendido are on the leading edge.
Early this year, Splendido a Life Plan Community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley, introduced versatile Therabody-brand wellness tech tools in its fitness center, which residents can use to design personalized fitness plans.
“The Therabody equipment has a QR code, so an individual can scan it with their phone and pull up a website where they can select a program to suit their needs—whether it’s treating tennis elbow or just loosening up,” says Todd Lutz, Splendido’s spa and fitness manager. “And, of course, staff are on hand to help demonstrate and train on using the devices.”
Splendido has several Therabody devices, which include
Percussive Theraguns are handheld deep massagers that can be placed against muscles with a targeted, scientifically calibrated dose for specific therapeutic benefits.
Vibrating foam WaveRollers can be used under legs, back, and/or hips for powerful vibration therapy to release soreness, reduce tension, increase range of motion, or improve movement.
“A lot of people think of these tools as being just for athletes, but they can be used by anyone to warm up, during a workout, or afterwards,” says Todd. “Each has different functions, but generally, they reset the body to allow it to move more naturally, and they provide greater range of motion, so you can perform at a higher level and get more out of your workout.”
Measuring Success
Todd and his staff knew these tools could be effective, yet they wanted real proof. So they recruited 18 residents and staff members for a six-week program that explained the Therabody tools and how to use them. “Our results were remarkable, indicating multiple improvements in the participants’ optimal quality of life,” says Todd. “After we introduced and demonstrated the devices the first week, people practiced isolating specific body areas on their own and—with the Theragun—during a group exercise class.”
Resident Therese Jezioro found the program extremely valuable. “I use the devices after exercise, mainly, and they really do take away soreness—especially in the big muscle groups,” she says. “The WaveRoller can hit all the parts of your back, and it makes a big difference. Today, after circuit training, I targeted my glutes and quads.”
Participants were surveyed before and after the program. “Our survey responses show that 88.2% participants noticed marked improvements after using the devices,” reports Todd. Areas of improvement included pain levels, range of motion and mobility, soreness, and blood circulation. “The most frequently cited area of improvement was upper legs, followed by shoulders, lower legs and gluteal muscles,” says Todd.
Looking Ahead
The Splendido fitness team plans to offer more Therabody workshops and is using the devices in personal training sessions and circuit training classes. Residents who participated in the first training continue to use the devices on their own and tell others about the benefits they are experiencing.
“I see more and more people here using the equipment,” says Therese. “I can say you really do have to be trained in how to use it correctly, and once you do, it’s almost as good as a post-workout massage.”
Todd adds, “Residents now have access to unique equipment that will enrich their fitness routine, and more importantly, enhance mobility while reducing pain.”
