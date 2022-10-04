Happy 70th Anniversary Hughes Federal Credit Union

Thank you for supporting the Northwest Tucson community.
On Jan. 28, 1952, Hughes Aircraft Employees Federal Credit Union opened its doors dedicated to the philosophy of “people helping people.”
Now known as Hughes Federal Credit Union, the Credit Union remains today what it was then, a member-owned and operated financial cooperative in existence solely for the benefit of its members/owners.
From the very beginning, attendees at the first annual meeting in 1952 recognized a credit union could better serve the specific financial needs of Hughes Aircraft Company employees as opposed to a for-profit bank. Hughes offered employees an opportunity to become member-owners with shared profits, which correlated directly to lower loan rates, higher savings rates and lower fees.
In 2001, Hughes received a charter to serve low-income, underserved communities, allowing Hughes to expand their mission further, making a positive difference in the financial lives of many more Southern Arizonans.
In good times and bad, Hughes has adapted quickly to help its members. For example, Hughes has guided its members through boom-and-bust economic conditions, including the ongoing pandemic and the recent period of rising costs.
True to its philosophy of putting people before profits, Hughes works closely with its members to help them maintain financial stability.
For example, in 2021, Hughes suspended foreclosures and repossessions during the pandemic, offered loan modifications, increased Contact Center staffing, created a special Lending Call Center, promoted financial literacy and wellness online through local schools, and continued to support the local community with donations and sponsorships.
Today, credit union membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or goes to school in Tucson. Others interested in becoming a member may also join through approved select employer groups or by making a small donation to one of Hughes’ special community groups like the “Friends of the Library” in Southern Arizona, which serves educators and residents of all ages.
In addition, to staying true to its founding principles, Hughes remains committed to the financial wellness of its members by providing a wide variety of products and services to help them achieve financial goals. Whether purchasing a new home or saving to send a child to college, Hughes is dedicated to helping those in their community get the most out of their hard-earned dollars. Visit HughesFCU.org for more information.
