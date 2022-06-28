The Hidden Value of Volunteering

Volunteer work is a wonderful use of your time. Doing something worthwhile for others offers a wealth of benefits to your own well-being, from keeping you mentally and socially active to strengthening your sense of purpose and satisfaction with life.
Some of the residents at Splendido, a Life Plan Community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley, are reaping these benefits through their work in local nonprofits. For example, Alan Dankwerth serves on the board of the Oro Valley Chamber Foundation (which is primarily focused on education and awards scholarships to local high school seniors). He is also an active member of American Legion and serves as board treasurer for the Arizona Heroes Memorial in Naranja Park, which will honor Arizona's Veterans and First Responders. In addition, he serves on Splendido’s Veterans Committee and heading the resident Finance and Budget Committee.
“My wife and I have always been involved in the community, wherever we’ve lived,” says Alan. “You learn a lot and you meet a lot of great people.” He says his projects and duties keep him mentally active: “Every day is a learning day, and I benefit from it.”
Another Splendido resident, Jim Nook, has been involved with Rotary International for nearly a decade. “Rotary is a service organization that basically does projects from the local level to international,” he explains. “A primary focus for Rotary has been eliminating polio worldwide, and individual members have worked with health care organizations to actually deliver the vaccine.”
The Rotary Club of Oro Valley focuses on educational initiatives. “We give hard-copy dictionaries to third-graders in local school, and we’ve also adopted a village in Guatemala, where they are upgrading schools,” says Jim. “It’s not just writing a check; Rotary includes hands-on involvement. Years ago, I was one of about 70 community members who planted a lot of fruit trees to be used for food distribution.”
Jim appreciates the social aspect of volunteering, saying, “For me and a lot of others, retirement meant relocating. This is a quick way to meet a variety of people—and being part of a group like this broadens your scope of interest and your social connections.”
Most importantly, perhaps, is the sense of purpose provided by volunteering. “There’s a feeling of accomplishment in seeing there are needs in the world that you can help with,” says Jim. “It feels good to know you’ve done something good.”
Interestingly, some volunteer activities may be better than others when it comes to life satisfaction. New research from Mather Institute looks at different formal and informal volunteer activities and finds that many older adults could increase their life satisfaction by choosing more formal activities like Alan and Jim. Formal activities are generally done for an organization, as opposed to informal activities like helping out a neighbor or friend.
Mather Institute is the research arm of Mather, one of the two parent organizations to Splendido. The Institute is an award-winning resource for research and information about wellness, aging, trends in senior living, and successful aging service innovations.
“In our study on ‘the value of volunteering,’ we found that not all opportunities offer the same psychological benefits,” says study author Nicole Lehpamer, PhD, senior research associate at Mather Institute. The study reveals that volunteer activities most likely to increase your life satisfaction include:
fundraising
mentoring youth or tutoring and teaching
collecting, preparing, serving, or distributing food
general labor (like cleaning up a public park)
Want to find a volunteer opportunity that will maximize your life satisfaction? Start by looking at local community groups, schools, or places of worship for formal volunteer opportunities like those listed above.
