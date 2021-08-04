No Way on This Highway
I am concerned about the environmental impacts of the proposed Avra Valley West I-11 alternative route, and the proposed East Option that co-locates I-11 with I-19 and I-10 through the Tucson region.
There is no place in the world with the unique, magnificent terrain of the Sonoran Desert. Millions of people around the world come to Tucson to explore its beauty. It’s an important ecosystem that should not be destroyed at the expense of an unnecessary roadway project.
There are other ways for the state to generate revenue. For example, following in the New Mexico film industry’s footsteps our state could make millions of dollars per year in a sustainable way that protects resources and supports small businesses and
communities.
Please understand the dangers and effects of these proposed projects. Make informed decisions and get involved, by visiting sonorandesert.org. Public comments can be made until August 16, 2021.
Nicole Johnston, Tucson
