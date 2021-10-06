What Does Sinema Support?
The reconciliation legislation includes:
- Funding to address forest fires, drought concerns, reducing carbon emissions
- Investments in public housing, housing affordability, and community land trusts
- Developing clean energy
- Funding low-income solar and other climate-friendly technologies
- Tax cuts for those making less than $400,000 a year, lowering the price of prescription drugs, and ensuring the 1% and large corporations actually pay taxes
- Universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds, childcare for working families
- Electrifying the federal vehicle fleet, electrifying and rehabbing federal buildings, improving cybersecurity infrastructure, reinforcing border management
- Improving Native American health and education programs and facilities
- Upgrading the VA
I think all of these items benefit Arizonans and United States citizens.
Which of these items does Sen. Sinema not support? To be more clear, which of these items has Sen. Sinema accepted dark money to oppose? Arizonans deserve transparency.
Lois Berkowitz, Oro Valley
Transparency?
Let’s take a short trip in the time capsule back to mid-2018 in Oro Valley. We were in the middle of an election where the incumbents were being attacked for their “lack of transparency.” Challengers Joe Winfield and Melanie Barrett stood before the citizens of Oro Valley and pledged that their administration would be the most transparent council ever in Oro Valley.
On the front page of the Explorer (Sept. 29), Oro Valley residents discovered that their “transparent” Town Council had approved “$25 million in parks bonds.” Did you know anything about it? When I questioned the “official” public notice on the Town Council Agenda, I got a nasty response letter.
Here is the Winfield/Barrett brand of ‘transparency’:
“PRESENTATION, DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING RESOLUTION NO.(R)21-47, AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF AN AGREEMENT, A TRUST AGREEMENT, A CONTINUING DISCLOSURE CERTIFICATE, AN OBLIGATION TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND FORMS OF RELATED OBLIGATION DOCUMENTS; APPROVING A PRELIMINARY OFFICIAL STATEMENT, APPROVING THE SALE, EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF EXCISE TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE OBLIGATIONS , TAX –EXEMPT SERIES 2021, EVIDENCING A PROPORTIONATE INTEREST OF THE OWNERS THEREOF IN AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE TOWN OF ORO VALLEY AND A TRUSTEE;AND AUTHORIZING THE TAKING OF ALL OTHER ACTIONS NECESSARY TO THE CONNSUMATION OF THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THIS RESOLUTION, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY”
Got that? Translation….Joe and Melanie are about to put you, Mr & Mrs Oro Valley Resident, $34 million in debt. Oh, and they put you another $17 million in debt a few short months ago. So that’s $51 million debt since April.
I suggest you keep a close eye on these folks as the next bit of “transparency” will probably be a proposal for an Oro Valley property tax, which will be equally clear on that agenda.
Don Cox, Oro Valley
