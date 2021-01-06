Happy New Year! As we begin 2021, there is already a lot going on in our community. The COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed, Pima County has established a mandatory curfew, and more money is coming from the Pandemic Relief Package (PPP), to name just a few. As the Marana Chamber works through all of these, our focus will still be our member businesses and how we can support them.
The Marana Chamber received a grant from the State of Arizona to help our businesses with economic recovery. The chamber will be using the grant to purchase updated video equipment, improving our audio/visual technology for our virtual and Live Facebook/social media events and giving us the ability to drive consumers to use our local businesses. The chamber will be creating a recording/video studio at the chamber office, available for use to our members for free and non-members at a discount. The priority will be placed on restaurants and small, locally owned businesses.
Today more than ever, businesses must have a presence online and on social media. With the help of the Marana Chamber, businesses will now have an affordable way to market their business.
We will also be creating a Marana Chamber podcast and hosting interviews with local businesses and community leaders to share information about their business, tips and info about what is going on in our community. By featuring these businesses on our weekly podcast, we will amplify their voice to our growing fan-base of consumers and amplify the voice of the Marana Chamber as the go-to shop-local platform.
The 2021 Official Guide to Marana is fresh off the press. Once again it is amazing and full of great information, but most importantly, it includes a listing of all our members. This year’s guide features nine stories from our members showing how they found creative ways to keep going and serve their clients during the pandemic. We would love for you to have a copy of the new guide. Copies are available at the chamber office or we are more than happy to mail one to you.
Welcome to our newest members Medelberg’s Travel Services, LLC., The Drive 101.7 FM, Arizona Wholesale, and Greater Faith Word Church International. Thank you to all our current members and for your trust in the Marana Chamber. We appreciate you and all your support. We are looking forward to serving you in the New Year.
For more information about our members or news in this article, go to maranachamber.com or call (520) 682-4314.
Audra Winters is president/CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
