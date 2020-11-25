News Redux
Regarding the letter “Faux News” from the Nov. 18 Explorer.
Fox, Breitbart, Alex Jones, ONE are far right news commentaries that have poisoned truth and given us bizarre conspiracy theories and “alternative facts.” The person who will be kicked out of the White House Jan. 20, 2021 is killing people by not conceding the election to Joe Biden who won the election by millions of votes in an election that was dubbed “the most secure in US History” by a Republican who lost his job due to telling the truth.
The crucial vaccination of Americans will be delayed causing thousands more to die because the smooth transition of power and resources are not available to the transition team. The person in the White House is a liar and bully who can’t stand to lose and wants us to believe he won due to widespread fraud which has not, and will not, be proven because there is no evidence of fraud which the courts have consistently repeated.
He is dividing our country even more as he slinks off to his golf course today leaving behind death and destruction of Americans and democracy.
Rachel Rulmyr
Oro Valley Resident
