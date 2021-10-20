The Pusch Ridge nine-hole golf course at 10000 N. Oracle Road will reopen with much fanfare on Nov. 1. Since the course’s closure in March 2020, a new non-profit organization, Friends of Pusch Ridge Golf, was formed to work with the town to restore the facility. The town has adopted a new slogan for the course: “Fast, Fun and Affordable.”
The property was declared a “discontinued facility” after the town attempted to reduce the amount of courses under town management, but was unsuccessful in leasing it to a third party. The eventual deterioration of the course caused much concern from surrounding homeowners, other Oro Valley residents and tourists.
The closed facility also took away a nine-hole option during COVID when golf was resurging. After much debate, the Town Council voted in February 2021 to re-open the Pusch Ridge facility.
We have more than 500 Friends of Pusch Ridge Golf and still growing. Our purpose is to help make this a viable town asset serving the community as well as tourists, as tourism is an important driver of economic vitality in Oro Valley.
This special gem wraps around the El Conquistador Resort with breathtaking views of Pusch Peak. What resident or visitor to Oro Valley wouldn’t appreciate its uniqueness?
Our goal is to also work with the town on landscaping improvement and turf reduction to conserve water. In fact, our group is helping restore some cactus gardens near the first tee.
The Friends of Pusch Ridge Golf group will celebrate the grand re-opening with two golf tournaments and a BBQ luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 30. Many local businesses and residents have generously donated prizes, time and talent. However, the entire event is already sold out.
For more information, please visit FriendsOfPuschRidgeGolf.org
