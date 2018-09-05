Informed Vote
Waking up Wednesday, we couldn’t believe the challengers pulled off a win like they did. Fortunately, we remembered the last election after voting for the incumbents, we were shocked to read in the Explorer (after the election) how much money the incumbents took in campaign contributions from outside interests.
This reader sent in a letter to the Explorer saying after the last election “we may have made a mistake voting like we did.” Well, this time, we made sure we didn’t repeat the same mistake twice. Fortunately, we waited for the Explorer to report on how much outside campaign money the incumbents took this year before we voted. And this year we got it right, we voted them all out.
Of course being a grassroots organization didn’t hurt either, plus losses from the golf course.
—Clyde Steele
