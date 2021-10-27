Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike downtown Saturday, according to a county press release.
Details were limited as of the Explorer/Marana News Monday deadline, but a source told the paper that two vehicles collided on Broadway Boulevard, pushing one of them into Huckelberry, who was on his bike.
Huckelberry’s family released a statement on Monday: “Chuck was riding his bike with friends Saturday morning. He’s an experienced and avid rider and he was doing everything right: Helmet, gloves, colorful “Loop” jersey, no earphones (ever), riding prudently and totally focused on having a fun and safe ride. But as too often happens to cyclists, bad luck prevailed. He was knocked off his bike downtown and needed prompt emergency care. The medics of Tucson Fire responded quickly and professionally, as did the Tucson Police Department.
"We are immensely grateful to them for the care and kindness that they provided. We also thank everyone who has respected our wish for privacy in these initial days of his treatment and recovery.”
Huckelberry, 71, has been county administrator since 1993. He has worked for the county since 1974 with a brief stint in the private sector in the early 1990s.
The Chuck Huckelberry Loop, a 136-mile series of interconnecting river parks that has won numerous national awards, is named for Huckelberry. Under his watch, the county has also developed the award-winning Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan and upgraded the county’s southside hospital through a partnership with Banner Health.
