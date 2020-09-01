In an effort to capture significant bed and sales tax revenue, Oro Valley is inviting the Westward Look Resort to consider joining the town.
In an informational video, Oro Valley Current Principal Planner Michael Spaeth said the annexation process is usually driven by property owners, but the town has reached out directly to Westward and asked them to consider being annexed into Oro Valley.
“The resort represents an opportunity for the town to build upon key goals expressed by Oro Valley residents and the Your Voice, Our Future General Plan,” said Spaeth, who added that Oro Valley’s economic development goals in particular would be well-served by this annexation.
The proposal consists of a General Plan amendment and rezoning. Westward Look wants to prepare additional property for expansion and assign proper zoning to the existing resort and open space. The resort wants to change the zoning of a small portion of their property abutting Ina Road from low-density residential to Neighborhood Commercial Office, which could produce a variety of hospitality and business amenities.
Westward Look General Manager Andrew Stegen said in the video that the resort is undergoing major renovations and an additional development would not happen any time soon, but the owner of the property wants to plan for the future.
“Although I can assure you that ownership does not have any imminent plans for development, we are looking to the future and looking at all possibilities of what we can do with the approximate 75 acres that presently belong to ownership,” Stegen said.
Stegen said a partnership with Oro Valley would give them flexibility to develop that parcel in the future. The current development options include a luxury apartment complex with a boutique retail and restaurant plaza, a mixed-use commercial center with office retail space, and a convention hotel with residential villas.
The Town of Oro Valley created an informational video in order to begin the public outreach process for the proposed annexation. Typically, an in-person neighborhood meeting is held before any official paperwork is filed by the applicant in a project, but since COVID-19 presents obstacles and risks to in-person meetings, the town has identified this alternative method as “necessary and the best solution.”
The town’s information video about the proposed annexation can be viewed at youtu.be/wTEdqdw4_6g and more detailed information can be found at www.ovprojects.com.
A web-based interactive Zoom neighborhood meeting for this project will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. A second public Zoom meeting is scheduled for October 2020, after Westward Look’s formal submittal.
Residents can submit questions and comments to ask@orovalleyaz.gov or (520) 229-4711.
