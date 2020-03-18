Three seats on the Oro Valley Town Council are up for election this year, and five people have already thrown their hats into the race.
Council members Bill Rodman, Steve Solomon and Rhonda Piña were elected by a majority of Oro Valley voters in 2016. While Rodman and Solomon have indicated their interest in running for reelection, Piña will go on to run as a Republican candidate for Pima County Board of Supervisors District 1, a position currently held by Supervisor Ally Miller, who is stepping down at the end of her term.
Rodman said he was unsure about running for reelection at first, but ultimately decided to enter the race because he wants to bring his experience on town issues back to the council, which will face more important decisions in coming years.
While the choice to keep the town’s 36 golf holes and community center has been decided, Rodman wants to contribute to the decisions that follow: choosing a new golf operator, making the restaurant in the community center a successful operation, etcetera.
“Those were very difficult and complicated things and we had new council members who had certain ideas, so I think the fact that we worked through it and I think I was at least a positive part of that to move toward something we could agree to,” he said.
Rodman also anticipates an upcoming conversation about the Rancho Vistoso golf course, which may potentially see new development. There are lots of stakeholders in that community, and he believes his experience with the town’s own golf course will be helpful.
“I think the fact of having the experience that I’ve had in the four years of Planning and Zoning [Commission] and one year as the chair, as well as now almost four years on the council, I think I can bring that level of experience to that conversation,” Rodman said.
He expects a complicated conversation over what to do with the Oro Valley Marketplace, which has just received a proposal to be rebranded into the “Oro Valley Village Center,” with two new hotels, two new apartment buildings, and a central entertainment district with a long list of public recreational amenities.
With this much change at stake, Rodman believes that Oro valley is enthusiastic about having a strong minority on the council. His campaign is aligned with current council member Solomon and political newcomer Harry Greene.
Rodman didn't know if people in Oro Valley would stay involved in town government after the golf course and police chief issues were decided, but he says there is still enthusiasm present and people are paying attention.
He believes Oro Valley residents have learned they can affect real change in their town government if they show up and make their voices heard. he says that's the way it should be; people should always be involved in the process.
Solomon agrees with this sentiment, saying that Oro Valley residents want to be a part of their government's conversations.
"They want to be engaged in the discussions council is having at the meetings, decisions affecting the community must be made in the open," he wrote in an email. "I will continue to fight for transparency and for the residents' right to be knowledgeable and engaged in the decisions council is making."
Solomon believes that Oro Valley can continue to be funded sufficiently through revenue generated by "well-planned economic development and growth," not new taxes.
Greene views that issue the same way, saying that in order to prevent Oro Valley from requiring a property tax, smart growth needs to happen within the town. The Oro Valley Marketplace is a perfect example. While Greene wants to wait and see what the public feedback will be like, he looks favorable at the new proposal for the property.
"That's a good area to put the housing units in, because you've got that vet school that's coming up out there, 100 professional veterinary students and their families and the staff that's going to work there, you've got the expansion of Roche and two other companies, they are going to have people who need a place to live," Greene said.
He decided to run for council after becoming closely involved in the Oro Valley Thrives community group, which urged the council to keep the 36 holes of golf and the community center, and to pick a new police chief from within the department.
"When I came back to Oro Valley, the disposition of the community and the willingness to work together than I saw on the council was of concern to me," he said. "I just saw too much fighting and not enough decision-making. Although I'm a newcomer to politics, I just thought maybe I could calm things down and try to make things work together."
Greene worked as a doctor in Boston for most of his career, working on cancer treatment and prevention. He sees the town's excellent public safety as one of its highest achievements and values the town's golf courses and community center as a central gathering place to build community. He hopes the latter will be able to succeed with a new operator.
"For me, the first time I lived in Oro Valley, what is now the Overlook was really a rallying place for our family," Green said. "We had anniversaries there, we had birthdays there, we had a few memorial services there. It really brought us all together."
Timothy Bohen is a career engineer who has also joined the race for town council. His three issues of concern are the town's unfunded liability in the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, the town's water capacity and development in Rancho Vistoso.
He says it's "inexcusable" that the Town of Oro Valley has not fully funded it's pension liability, considering how "affluent" the town is. If elected, he would make it a priority to work with staff and the community to bring that funding up.
Bohen is grateful that Oro Valley Water director Peter Abraham presents reports about the town's water supply and the future of the utility, but he believes that the entire council needs to have a "tremendous grasp" on what the true water capacity is here in Southern Arizona, and how it is impacted by each new development.
He has doubts about the proposed Oro Valley Village Center, which would bring hundreds of new dwelling units and lots of water demand for the entertainment features.
Bohen looks at Rancho Vistoso as an example of a "monopoly situation," which is making meaningful development and attracting primary employers very difficult.
"It's all owned by a single owner, and I don't think people in the town realize that and we're in a very difficult spot," he said. "It's not just that the participation of people can stretch the process out and make it potentially unattractive for primary employers to come here, but people need to know that they're also dealing with a single company that bought up all the land in 2007, and that's just got to be part of the calculation for us."
He says development is not only slowed by resident input and neighborhood meetings, but by the property owners who may cause the land to be marketed at too high a price.
The fifth person to enter the council race is William Garner, who served as an Oro Valley council member from 2008 to 2016. He's looking for another term so he can serve the community and support the people who he says have asked him to run again.
He sees his largest strength as having an up-to-speed and broad understanding of what's going on in the town, both past and present, which will allow him to return to the dais without missing a beat.
"I can come in and immediately start working with the staff," Garner said. "I'm very familiar with how the General Plan has been written."
He sees an important issue coming up in the decision over what will happen to the Rancho Vistoso golf course, which is currently zoned for recreational purposes. He anticipates a developer coming in and trying to develop the entire property.
He acknowledges that the discussion over the town's golf courses and community center has been decided, but wants to bring attention back to its lack of ADA compliance. There are some features within the facility that could be "altered or adjusted."
Garner's interests also lie in parks and recreation. He calls for a more "holistic" approach to the conversation, and not focusing on the golf courses so much. He sees a missed opportunity with Steam Pump Ranch, and wants to work on spurring interest in that historic property.
For economic development, Garner is happy to see that the new owners of the Oro Valley Marketplace, Town West Realty, are taking a real interest in the property and want to turn it into something new. He says the shopping mall has been "swirling the drain" for quite some time.
Garner also wants to ramp up efforts to bring new employment to the town, specifically in the technology sectors.
"We have an accelerator project over there currently," he said of Ranch Vistoso and the Oro Valley Innovation Labs. "However, it's a small scale operation and we would want to look at additional ways to bring growth into the community and help with our economy."
Garner is confident that he will be on the ballot in August, saying that signature gathering is going very well. Each candidate has until April 6 to turn in 463 valid signatures in order to have their spot secured in the election.
