At the statewide academic decathlon competition in Phoenix, Canyon del Oro High School succeeded in just about every way they could. Not only did they win the state competition for the fifth consecutive year, three students on the team received awards for their personal achievements.
“I had really high hopes, but I was still terrified,” said junior Allienna Nezelek. “It’s a particular kind of nerve-wracking.”
Although the team had won the state championships multiple times before, and a victory was, frankly, to be expected, CDO members were still nervous. Particularly for upholding the legacy of the team.
“I never expect for us to win,” said Chris Yetman, CDO math teacher and team advisor.
Statewide competitions involve the CDO students competing against their “rival” schools from across Arizona, including Hamilton High School from Chandler and Cesar Chavez High School from Phoenix.
“The tension was rising constantly,” said senior Zach Hobby. “Everyone was standing side-by-side in a death-grip waiting for the awards.”
CDO’s decathlon team is comprised of nine students: three A-level students, the “honors,” three B-level, the “scholastic” and three C-level, the “varsity.” A student of each level achieved their personal goal.
Piper Gray, high school senior and honors competitor, set the highest score in Arizona history. Her score also earned her a place in the top 10 scores in the entire 50-year history of the United States Academic Decathlon.
“Coming in first has been a dream of mine since my sophomore year,” Gray said.
Carter Hollings, a freshman at the scholastic level, earned the highest score in his division, and won six medals in the process.
“I think coming in first is pretty cool for not knowing what I’m doing,” Hollings said.
Hobby, a varsity, finished second in his division, earning four medals.
“It was a great experience,” he said. “But definitely the most stressful competition I’ve been to.”
And of course, winning the statewide competition allows CDO to continue on to nationals in Frisco, Texas later this month.
“All the other teams in Arizona won the right to relax,” Yetman said, “But we won the right to keep studying.”
As for the chances of winning first place in the national competition, the members of CDO decathlon are keeping a stable head. The teams from California and Texas are perennial first- and second-place winners for a number of reasons: The state populations are the largest, and the academic funding and regiments are much stronger. So third place is the real goal.
“No team has ever scored higher than the current team from California,” Yetman said. “They’re untouchable. But still, we have a very decent team this year. They’re one of the top five teams I’ve ever coached.”
Javier Lopez and Michael Cox, both seniors, believe the team has shown a good ability to grow and have each set personal goals for nationals.
“It’s worrisome but I’m feeling good,” Lopez said, “Regionals and nationals overall boosted our confidence.”
“It’s the highest level of competition I’ve done thus far, but I’m confident,” Cox said. “Third place is pretty open, so it’s quite a goal of ours.”
Currently, third place is in the sights of a few state schools, particularly Arizona and Illinois. Winning third place would mean receiving a banner and recognition, and although difficult, it is doable.
Nationals last from April 19 to 21, but the team is heading out to Texas a bit early to enjoy the fruits of their labor. In addition to intensive studying, the students will also be checking out local restaurants and going kayaking.
“All-in-all, it’s a very fun team experience,” Hollings said. “It makes the hours of studying worth it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.