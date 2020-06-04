When the COVID-19 outbreak reached Southern Arizona, Oro Valley’s town staff were well into their budget process for the upcoming fiscal year—though their plans quickly changed once the virus arrived.
By the end of February, the town council had finished its strategic planning meetings and identified funding priorities. Each department submitted budget requests. But by mid-March, town leadership had to put a pause on the process, reassess their finances and begin cutting down the budget.
“What originally looked like a very healthy budget for next fiscal year, quickly turned into something that was going to require cuts instead,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs.
Jacobs’ recommended budget, which was delivered to the council on May 20, totaled $100.9 million. Last year’s budget was $111 million.
COVID-19 has majorly impacted education, business, hospitality, restaurants and more, which also threaten the town’s future revenues. Aside from generating sales and hotel bed taxes, the town receives state-shared revenues every year, which are their second largest revenue source.
This year, Oro Valley was projected to see a 12 percent increase in state-shared revenues. But after COVID-19, that number was revised down to five percent.
In addition, the town expects commercial permit activity for new single family home construction to drop by about 40 percent from their original projections. Their estimates are down from 325 to 225 houses.
In response, departments across the board have worked to minimize their financial impact.
Jacobs said they each offered reductions, and the town used economic projections to create a modified budget that will help stabilize the town government during the impending economic downturn.
The town implemented a hiring and travel freeze and started cutting back expenditures in March. A significant number of planned maintenance projects and technology improvements in town-owned facilities were postponed. They also set aside $2.3 million from cash reserves to use for capital projects in the upcoming fiscal year.
“Ordinarily, excess reserves are used exclusively for one-time expenditures,” Jacobs wrote in the budget. “But the pandemic has necessitated veering from the policy in order to balance cuts with loss of services to residents, for what is expected to be a short-term situation.”
Future adjustments to the budget are expected, particularly an additional $5.3 million coming from the state via the AZCares Fund, which was announced May 27. Jacobs said they have to go back and figure out how to incorporate that into their budget and will present options for how to best use that money to the council sometime in June.
Although the various effects of COVID-19 are significant, Oro Valley is likely to weather the economic downturn with minimal impacts, according to Jacobs. The town expects to still receive 97 percent of their budgeted sales tax revenues, despite the sharp decline after the beginning of the outbreak.
Oro Valley also has a significant amount of cash saved in the General Fund that exceeds the council’s 25 percent reserve policy. The recommended budget estimates that even with the significant reduction in revenues, there will be approximately $3 million available for spending in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Although the pandemic is threatening the town’s finances, they still managed to keep money in the budget for improvements to some parks and recreational amenities. The recommended budget includes $550,000 for renovations to the former garage at Steam Pump Ranch, allowing the facility to be open to the public daily. About $300,000 has been reserved in the capital improvements budget for “one or two top priorities from the [Parks and Recreation] needs assessment” which will be determined at a later date.
The budget also includes $800,000 for irrigation design of the town-owned Conquistador and Cañada golf courses. The total renovation project cost is expected to cost $4.3 million over three fiscal years, all funded through pay-as-you-go financing.
Lastly, the Highway User Revenue Fund budget includes $1.5 million for the Pavement Preservation Program, which will ensure Oro Valley’s roads stay in good condition.
For more details about the recommended budget, click here.
