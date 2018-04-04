There’s no gentle way to put it: summer time temps can be brutal in Oro Valley. We all know it, but we also know that there are plenty of ways to stay active while avoiding the heat. We’ve made it a priority to provide Oro Valley residents and guests with lots of alternative, cooler options during this exceptionally hot time. In fact, our 2018 Summer Program Guide is packed with tons of ways to beat the heat and have fun without having to leave town! Let’s take a closer look at some of the programs and events that won’t make you overheat, but instead get you over the heat.
There’s no better place to start than at the Summer Kick Off: Cool Down and Sign Up registration day at James D. Kriegh Park and the Oro Valley Aquatic Center (23 W. Calle Concordia). The Summer Kick Off is Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and includes free admission to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center. This event gives you an opportunity to sign up for summer camps, purchase your summer Aquatic Center family passes or just learn about all of the cool things we will be offering while the kiddos are out of school. We will have plenty of activities, prizes and a slip-and-slide! Food will be available for purchase.
Even if you don’t make it for the Summer Kick Off, the Oro Valley Aquatic Center is the coolest place to be all summer long. We’ve got swim lessons, Fun Fins and Fantastic Games summer camp, water aerobics, lap swimming and even scuba diving instruction. Make sure to pick up a copy of the program guide for a full breakdown of programs, hours, memberships and fees.
For the avid hikers out there, summer time makes it especially difficult to hit the trails. Hiking and heat unfortunately do not mix well. But we’ve got you covered on that one with the National Trails Day–Nighttime Hike Saturday, June 2. The hike will begin at 6:30 p.m., just as the sun starts to set and the temperatures dip. We’ll finish up around 9:30 p.m. This is a free, guided 3.9 mile hike at Iris O. Dewhirst Trailhead at the end of Magee Road. Bring a flashlight or headlamp and enjoy a beautiful night out on the trails with us!
Sometimes, the easiest way to stay cool is stay indoors! At the Oro Valley Community Center (10555 N. La Cañada Drive), we have more than 65 classes each week, such as yoga, Pilates, Zumba, spin, boot camp and even Karate. Sure, you will have to brave the heat while getting in and out of your car, but once you’re safe inside, you can enjoy a wide range of classes in a cool environment. Our members are pretty cool, too!
So this summer, don’t let the heat put a damper on your fun and fitness. The Town of Oro Valley is working hard to make sure you’ve got plenty of cool options! Be sure to check out the brand-new, 2018 Summer Program Guide for all the details on your options this summer. You can view it online at www.orovalleyaz.gov or pick up a hard copy at Oro Valley Town Hall or the Community Center.
Nick Scala is the Town of Oro Valley Assistant Recreation Manager.
