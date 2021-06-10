Daniel Sharp, retired Oro Valley Chief of Police, announced his 2022 candidacy for Oro Valley mayor, stating that he’s concerned about the direction of the town under current Mayor Joe Winfield.
“I am concerned about maintaining the quality of life we’ve come to know in Oro Valley,” Sharp said. “Our community will be negatively affected if the businesses our residents support are not provided an environment to be successful. Their success provides the Town the ability to offer the services that maintain the quality of life we desire, as well as attract employment opportunities right here in our town.”
Winfield is in his first term after unseating two-term mayor Satish Hiremath in 2018.
Sharp retired from the Oro Valley Police Department in February 2020 after 20 years leading the department. He served as interim Town Manager for a year and a half from June 2016 to Sept. 2017.
Sharp said he would spend his time between now and next year’s August primary spending time meeting with citizens.
“My goal is to meet with our residents and business leaders, so that we might have an open and in-depth dialogue and generate solutions to the challenges we face,” Sharp said. “I believe my leadership as mayor will instill and restore the confidence in local government that our community deserves, so that we can move forward toward a bright future together.”
