Dear Oro Valley Community,
I wanted to take a few minutes and wrap up my first year with a brief note from your police chief. As many of you know, I became the chief for this great community in February 2020, which means I’m finishing up my first full year as your chief. Even under “normal” circumstances, the first year of any new chief’s tenure can be challenging; but 2020 ensured an ongoing supply of challenges including COVID-19, the Bighorn Fire and difficult times for the law enforcement profession, to name a few. So as I reflect on 2020, I also find myself reflecting on how success is measured during such extraordinary times.
As COVID-19 began to unfold, and we found ourselves maneuvering through the pandemic, the Oro Valley Police Department had two goals it wanted to meet every day. First, to continue serving this community in the manner in which they expect to be served by their police department; and second, to keep our staff as safe as possible from this invisible threat. At the end of each day, I would ask myself if we accomplished these two goals, and if the answer was yes, I knew we were being successful. Thanks to the loyal and resilient men and women of the Oro Valley Police Department, day after day, the answer was yes.
With the relentless threat of the pandemic, we were then faced with another direct threat to our community: the Bighorn Fire, one of the largest wildland fires in our community’s history. The emergency program of “Ready, Set, Go” never became so real in many of our lives. The fact that Oro Valley did not lose any structures during this fire is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the firefighters that worked to battle and ultimately extinguish this fire.
Yet even as those flames were being extinguished, a national crisis was igniting—one that placed the law enforcement profession under intense scrutiny. I want to personally reassure this community that one of my many goals for your Oro Valley Police Department is to continue our legacy as a professional and fully transparent law enforcement agency. We have long prided ourselves on being accountable for our actions—both good and bad—and we have implemented additional checks and balances to ensure our standing as one of the most professional law enforcement agencies in this nation.
One of those checks is OVPD’s participation in the Arizona Associations of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) accreditation process. As an outside entity, AACOP provides review and verification that the Oro Valley Police Department is keeping up with all national standards and best practices in the law enforcement profession. Although this process allows for an agency to complete the accreditation in two years, our goal is to have it completed even sooner than that.
Many in the community have commented that my first year as your police chief was during one of the most difficult times in our nation’s history. While this may be true, the fact remains that I have been given excellent guidance, and I am surrounded by amazing law enforcement professionals; we are all able to come together as one to serve you.
In closing, I want to thank each member of the Oro Valley community. Your ongoing acts of kindness and support for OVPD make serving this community of excellence incredibly rewarding, even during difficult times. I look forward to our ongoing partnership, and I will continue measuring our success by the manner in which we serve the community we love. May god bless you all.
Your grateful chief,
Kara Riley
