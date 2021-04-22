The Oro Valley Town Council approved annexing the Westward Look Resort as well as amended zoning codes to make way for future development on the property along Ina Road in a series of 4-1 votes during Wednesday's council meeting.
Councilmember Tim Bohen voted against the majority of the agenda items relating to the annexation, while councilmembers Steve Solomon and Josh Nicholson were absent.
Oro Valley will officially take control of the area on May 21 and should start seeing local sales tax revenue from the resort by June or July, according to Town Manager Mary Jacobs. This is the town’s third attempt to annex the resort and its 75-acres of surrounding property from unincorporated Pima County since formally establishing in 1974.
“The Town of Oro Valley is really a patchwork of annexations, 48 of them in fact, in our almost five-year history,” Jacobs said. “This particular property [Westward Look] is simply a continuation of the manner in which the town has grown over time.”
Just for annexing the resort, Oro Valley should expect to receive $755,000 in additional revenue during the first year of incorporating the property. Those revenues are estimated to increase to $916,000 during the next decade, according to a December 2020 economic impact report compiled by consulting firm, Applied Economics.
The town could pocket an additional $61,000 to $562,000 depending on which of the three potential economic development plans they choose for 18 acres of property along Ina Road that surround the resort’s entrance. The property is split into two parcels—Gateway West which has 4.84 acres and Gateway East with the remaining 13.15 acres—would be rezoned for commercial and residential development.
Before the final vote, Mayor Joe Winfield acknowledged while annexing the property and developing around the resort’s entrance is expected to rake in significant revenue for the town, not everyone would be pleased by the action.
“A process like this, not everybody gets what they want. The applicant didn’t get everything that they wanted and the neighbors didn’t get everything they wanted,” Winfield said. “We [Oro Valley] would like what’s going to generate the most income for the town so we can provide services and programs for our residents. But that is yet to be determined.”
