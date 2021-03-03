Oro Valley Town Manager Mary Jacobs is expected to present the town’s three-year plan to bring golf back to the Pusch 9 golf course during Wednesday night’s Town Council meeting.
“We’ve been able to put together a framework of major tasks and a timetable for it,” Jacobs said. “We’re planning on going over it with the council. They can make the adjustments and I think that will close close the loop on things.”
According to the town staff’s plan, the course budget should be finalized by late June and immediate improvements to the course should be complete a month before the scheduled Nov. 1 opening.
While Indigo Golf is onboard to manage the course for the town, they’re looking for a potential leasee to take over course operations once the nine-hole reopens. Should the town be unable to find a qualified bidder for the lease by January, town staff and Indigo will continue with the finalization of the course’s budget to be included in the towns FY22/23 Recommended Budget, according to a recently released memorandum.
The town council voted 6-1 to reopen the course during its Feb. 17 meeting. HSL Properties previously signed on to lease and manage the course in February 2020 but backed out last summer due to financial uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
Oro Valley plans to operate the course seven days a week, Nov. 1 to May 1, with green fees costing $25 per round during the first year. Those fees are expected to increase by 2% during the second year and then 3% each year for the remaining three years.
Residents surrounding the course have formed Friends of Pusch Ridge Golf Course and plan to keep an eye on the town’s actions regarding the nine-hole, said the group’s spokesperson Tony D’Angelo in an email to Tucson Local Media. He stated the group’s intention is to be a part of the conversation and participate in the future of the course.
“We are watching this very closely as we believe the town manager and some council members do not have their entire energies or enthusiasm aimed at this problem,” D’Angelo wrote. “ If they plan to reopen in the fall with the same minimal operational plan, it will fail once again.”
Tonight’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Click here for more information.
