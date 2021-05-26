While decorated caps are a common sight on graduation night, Canyon Del Oro High School students had a different accessory ripe for the bedazzling: masks. In fact, it was more common to see COVID masks sporting university logos or sparkling jewels than it was to see typical painted caps when the Class of 2021 graduated on Tuesday, May 21.
The Class of 2021 graduated after more than a year of pandemic closures and protocols, which started in their junior year. As such, the night called for even more celebration and reflection than on a standard graduation night.
“With the pandemic, many of us have had to spend a considerable amount of time on our lonesome, and while some enjoy that, it allowed the rest of us to see how important our friends and families are to us,” said CDO salutatorian Nawel Fajardo. “Cherish the time you have with those who care and want the best for you. As we move into this new chapter of our lives, let’s make sure that we enter it with an open mind and open arms, as not everyone has the privilege to have those kinds of people in their lives.”
For the 375 graduates of CDO’s 2021 class, more than $9 million in scholarships were granted, including $6.4 million in four-year scholarships and nearly $1 million in athletic and private scholarships. In total, the 375 students were accepted into more than 100 colleges, universities and vocational schools. Awards for the class also include three National Merit finalists, four National Merit commended students, and 18 athletic scholarships.
“As the saying goes, ‘It takes a village,’ and I have been blessed with an amazing staff here at CDO,” said CDO principal Tara Bulleigh. “As I began to reflect on the Class of 2021, I quickly realized I have a very special bond with all of them that they probably don’t even realize. They came to CDO for the first time in the same year that I did, and now we’ve spent these last four years together learning and growing.”
Bulleigh likened the pandemic to “gravity,” always pulling down over the past year, but said the Class of 2021 always found a way to “levitate” above. As such, Bulleigh gave the students an impromptu dance party to Dua Lipa’s song “Levitating” in place of the multiple cancelled school dances over the past year.
“You have all made history because you have now been through an entire school year like no other person on this planet at any time: You went through your entire senior year of high school during a pandemic,” Bulleigh said. “This is a time in all of our histories when we will look back and realize that our livelihoods were challenged. We were challenged to find new ways of learning and communicating, new ways of socializing and new ways of surviving. You all have faced this difficult year full of changes head on.”
And while valedictorian Aaron Trinh didn’t want to dwell too much on the difficulties of the past year, he did acknowledge how he and his classmates juggled schoolwork, extracurriculars, and isolation with evident success. For his speech, Trinh listed three life lessons he learned over high school that he hopes will guide his peers in the future. Firstly, don’t make life easy, or you’ll never grow. Second, explore your passions, because “Pursue what you love, and happiness will come to you.” And finally, think creatively about the world, and others’ viewpoints.
“Truly embracing these three concepts, however simple or complex they may be, has made me the person I am today. And I hope that you will also embrace them in the years to come,” Trinh said. “I’d also like to personally extend appreciation to the parents, teachers, counsellors and staff that have made our education possible. The amount of motivation and care that they’ve invested in us is unprecedented. The glow of their endeavors evidently shines through the fissures of this year.”
Before the caps flew into the air, Amphitheater Unified School District superintendent Todd Jaeger also celebrated the unorthodox graduating class, which included his own son Josh.
“No year has felt like more of an honor than this one,” Jaeger said. “High school graduations always mark new beginnings in life, for the graduates and their families and the school teachers and other personnel who have invested so much of their lives into supporting you. And like any year before, those of us who surround you tonight feel pride, love and respect for you. So to be a part of this annual rite of passage, and to see you in-person on this field which belongs to you forever, is a gift beyond measure. But for you graduates, for the Class of 2021, your graduation means so much more to so many more.”
