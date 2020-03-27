In an effort to keep the public involved in business of the council, the Town of Oro Valley will now accept online statements or comments from residents to be read aloud during meetings.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health concern, the town has prohibited in-person attendance for all public meetings, including the April 1 council session.
If a member of the public would like to submit a virtual blue card comment or question, they can contact Bluecard@orovalleyaz.gov no later than 30 minutes before the public meeting begins. The April 1 council meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Residents who wish to have their submission read on the public record are asked to limit their comment to 500 words or three minutes as read aloud.Submissions must include the name and residence of the sender, with a note stating if the comment is for the Call to the Audience section or a specific agenda item.
The council session can be watched online at this link. (https://www.orovalleyaz.gov/town/departments/town-clerk/meetings-and-agendas) The meeting can also be heard via teleconference by calling (480) 999-2896. When asked, enter ID “311 239 070#” to listen to the meeting to deliver a comment. To speak to council, you must contact the town clerk at (520) 229-4700 or at mstandish@orovalleyaz.gov at least thirty minutes before the meeting begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.