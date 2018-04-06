Tucson Electric Power recently presented its fifth annual TEP BrightEE Awards to 12 organizations that educate, inform and inspire the community about sustainability and energy efficiency. The Town of Oro Valley received the award for Community Partner of the Year.
According to the TEP press release, “the Town of Oro Valley was honored for its energy efficiency improvements and for taking steps to make its community more sustainable. The town upgraded inefficient lighting with LED bulbs, saving both energy and money. It also began harvesting rainwater and deployed a ‘Green Team’ to work toward integrating sustainable thinking and goals in its management and operations.”
That general plan, which was ratified by voters in 2016 and serves as a blueprint for Oro Valley, states: The Oro Valley community strives to positively impact the environment and lead by example through education and other efforts. These include promoting energy efficiency, water conservation, recycling, reducing air pollution and other efforts that will ultimately make Oro Valley cleaner and healthier.
