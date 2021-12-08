The Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library recently recognized Hughes Federal Credit Union for its support and longstanding partnership of more than 20 years.
A dedication ceremony for the new Hughes/Friends Plaza at the Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive, highlighted the outdoor plaza on the north side of the library that brings new walking paths, landscaping and a stage area with shade sails and wall seating to accommodate outdoor library events including children’s programs. The plaza is open to the public and available to any Oro Valley resident to enjoy.
The Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library and Hughes formed a partnership in 2001 to raise funds for new books and equipment, financial literacy classes and other projects and programs designed to bring free educational resources to residents. Since then, 75,000 Hughes members have donated over $750,000 to the library.
“Hughes and the Friends of Oro Valley Public Library share the belief that when a library thrives, so too does a community,” Friends of Oro Valley Public Library President Linda Donohue said. “Thanks to the generosity of Hughes members, our library can provide excellent resources to children and adults of all ages, incomes and ethnicity, including educators, students, parents, job seekers and English as a second language learners.”
Member donations to the Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library have also been used to fund scholarships for high school seniors, Children’s Museum Oro Valley, and the Books for Teachers program which provides grants to over 50 different schools to supplement their library collections or special literary projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.